Elemental LED Acquires Gammalux Lighting Systems

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED, Inc., a U.S. based engineering and technology manufacturer of LED lighting solutions, today announced its acquisition of Gammalux Lighting Systems, a renowned name in architectural linear lighting. This strategic acquisition solidifies Elemental LED's position as a leader in high-performance, specification-grade lighting while expanding its offerings into new markets and application spaces.

Elemental LED continues to build on its legacy of innovation and quality with Gammalux and its nearly forty years of American manufacturing excellence. Gammalux has a substantial presence in the commercial lighting market due to its expertise in recessed, suspended, and surface-mounted linear fixtures of unmatched reliability and craftsmanship. This dedication aligns seamlessly with Elemental LED's mission to create cohesive, integrated lighting solutions for specifiers and lighting designers. Gammalux will become a brand under Elemental LED Inc. alongside the acclaimed brands Diode LED and Lucetta.

Gammalux’s manufacturing center, underpinned by a loyal workforce of skilled technicians, engineers, and sales professionals, will remain in Southern California. Its facilities will be expanded to support the tremendous growth Elemental LED is forecasting for the brand. The products will continue to be manufactured in the USA.

“I am overjoyed at the prospect of bringing Gammalux into the Elemental LED family,” said Phil Incikaya, President and CEO of Gammalux Lighting Systems. “The entire team is excited about the new capabilities and prospects ahead.”

“Gammalux is a special, one-of-a-kind company,” said Randy Holleschau, President and CEO of Elemental LED. “This opportunity will allow Elemental LED to expand its substantial presence in the specification and commercial lighting market.”

The acquisition of Gammalux introduces new opportunities to elevate architectural linear lighting and enables Elemental LED to expand into markets where integrated lighting solutions for general illumination are key. By focusing on integrating essential fixtures into architectural spaces, the company aims to deliver lighting solutions that feel as though they’ve always belonged, complementing the tone, scale, and intent of the environment. From timeless design to cutting-edge technology, the integration of Gammalux's expertly crafted lighting with Elemental LED's robust engineering will open new markets and create groundbreaking solutions for architects, institutions, and designers.

We’d like to thank Merrimack Group for the courtesy introduction to Gammalux. Merrimack Group introduced the parties as a courtesy to the industry.

About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED is a technology company that engineers, manufactures, and sells linear lighting solutions through its brands Diode LED, Lucetta, and Gammalux. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, the company supports lighting innovation around the globe. U.S. based operations include product engineering, manufacturing, sales, and customer service and support. The company holds patents in diverse fields, including optics, LED light engines, electrical circuitry, power, digital control systems, and related components.

About Gammalux Lighting Systems:

Gammalux Lighting Systems was established in 1987 with the goal of producing the best luminaire systems in the industry. With nearly 40 years of experience in linear lighting design and production, Gammalux lighting products are manufactured in the U.S.A. and are a benchmark for excellence in the commercial lighting market.

