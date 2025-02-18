Elemental LED Expands Headquarters

Elemental LED - Reno, NV

The LED manufacturer broadens its headquarters in Reno, NV, amid burgeoning performance.

This new chapter in Elemental LED’s history is representative of the growth we have experienced as well as our aggressive forecasts for 2025 and beyond”
— Randy Holleschau, Elemental LED’s President and CEO

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED, Inc., a U.S. based engineering and technology manufacturer of LED lighting solutions, today announced the expansion of its main office and headquarters, located in Reno, Nevada. The development reflects the company’s growth and support for sales, training, and general infrastructure.

Inspired by the company’s exceptional growth and market share, Elemental LED Inc. completed the construction of its headquarters expansion to make room for over 250 domestic employees. The completion of this new 40,000 sq ft headquarters building supplements and expands the company’s real estate footprint to several hundred thousand square feet, which includes its manufacturing plant and distribution center in Reno, NV, its manufacturing plant in Southern California, remote distribution centers in the Midwest and East Coast, and offices in Asia. The expansion also makes room for additional demonstration space and educational resources for the massively successful on-site product training for customers and sales agencies.

Randy Holleschau, Elemental LED’s President and CEO, said, “This new chapter in Elemental LED’s history is representative of the growth we have experienced as well as our aggressive forecasts for 2025 and beyond. The company is very excited about the lasting impact we are making here in Reno as well as the industry worldwide.”

Jeffrey Lowe
Elemental LED Inc.
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Elemental LED Expands Headquarters

Distribution channels: Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Jeffrey Lowe
Elemental LED Inc.
Company/Organization
Elemental LED Inc.
885 Trademark Drive, Ste. 200
Reno, Nevada, 89521
United States
+1 877-564-5051
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Elemental LED is a technology company that engineers, patents, and manufactures consumer and professional-grade LED lighting solutions. Based in Reno, Nevada, the award-winning company supports lighting innovation around the globe and is supported by in-house teams for engineering, distribution, customer service, and technical support.

https://www.ElementalLED.com/

More From This Author
Elemental LED Expands Headquarters
Elemental LED Delivers Update to Best Selling Innovation with SWITCHEX®＋
Lucetta Wins 2023 “Lighting Partner of the Year” Award from the Home Technology Specialists of America (HTSA)
View All Stories From This Author