Elemental LED Expands Headquarters

Elemental LED - Reno, NV

The LED manufacturer broadens its headquarters in Reno, NV, amid burgeoning performance.

This new chapter in Elemental LED’s history is representative of the growth we have experienced as well as our aggressive forecasts for 2025 and beyond” — Randy Holleschau, Elemental LED’s President and CEO

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED, Inc., a U.S. based engineering and technology manufacturer of LED lighting solutions, today announced the expansion of its main office and headquarters, located in Reno, Nevada. The development reflects the company’s growth and support for sales, training, and general infrastructure.

Inspired by the company’s exceptional growth and market share, Elemental LED Inc. completed the construction of its headquarters expansion to make room for over 250 domestic employees. The completion of this new 40,000 sq ft headquarters building supplements and expands the company’s real estate footprint to several hundred thousand square feet, which includes its manufacturing plant and distribution center in Reno, NV, its manufacturing plant in Southern California, remote distribution centers in the Midwest and East Coast, and offices in Asia. The expansion also makes room for additional demonstration space and educational resources for the massively successful on-site product training for customers and sales agencies.

Randy Holleschau, Elemental LED’s President and CEO, said, “This new chapter in Elemental LED’s history is representative of the growth we have experienced as well as our aggressive forecasts for 2025 and beyond. The company is very excited about the lasting impact we are making here in Reno as well as the industry worldwide.”

