Elemental LED Delivers Update to Best Selling Innovation with SWITCHEX®＋

The LED lighting manufacturer unveils SWITCHEX＋, the patented, next-generation dimmer and driver combo.

RENO, NEVADA, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemental LED, Inc., a U.S.-based engineering and technology manufacturer of LED lighting solutions, today announced the launch of SWITCHEX®＋. This revised and improved innovation is built on the patented architecture of its original model and delivers upgraded performance and compatibility with a sleek, modern design – available through the Diode LED brand.

Designed in the USA, SWITCHEX＋ is a patented product that simplifies LED lighting installations. Like its predecessor, it converts 120VAC to low-voltage 12VDC or 24VDC, but this new version introduces auto-load sensing and 3-way switching. These enhancements significantly improve its capability and dimming performance, making it even more versatile and user-friendly. It’s as easy to install as the popular predecessor, fitting seamlessly into a standard switch box.

“The customer-driven development of SWITCHEX＋ symbolizes our commitment to creating solutions that elevate the industry,” said Randy Holleschau, President and CEO of Elemental LED.

“We create and innovate to overcome the challenges we see in the industry, and SWITCHEX＋ represents the type of forward-thinking that makes us so successful,” said Paul Irwin, Chief Revenue Officer of Elemental LED.

SWITCHEX＋ is available May, 22 2024 through Diode LED’s extensive nationwide distribution network, ensuring easy access for our valued customers.

About Elemental LED:

Elemental LED is a technology company that engineers, manufactures, and sells linear lighting solutions through its brands, Diode LED and Lucetta. Based in Reno, Nevada, the company supports global lighting innovation. U.S.-based operations include product engineering, manufacturing, sales, and customer service and support. The company holds patents in various fields, including optics, LED light engines, electrical circuitry, power, digital control systems, and related components.