NYS Landmarks to be Lit Purple to Honor Women

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed landmarks across the State to be lit purple in celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8 and in recognition of Women’s History Month. The Governor has remained committed to furthering the fight for women’s rights and gender equality in New York and has prioritized women in the FY26 Executive Budget.

“New York is the birthplace of the women's rights movement and as New York's first female and first mom Governor, I am committed to honoring the legacy of all those who fought tirelessly for equality,” Governor Hochul said. “At a time when so many seek to bring us backward, I’ll continue to stand strong against the ongoing threats to our fundamental freedoms — ensuring there are safeguards to reproductive care and continuing to fight for gender equity — all while advancing initiatives that will ensure a brighter future for all women and girls here in New York.”

The landmarks to be lit include:

Albany International Airport Gateway

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

Lake Placid Olympic Center

Moynihan Train Hall

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Niagara Falls

One World Trade Center

State Education Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

Prioritizing Women in the Budget

New York State continues to be a safe haven for abortion access and reproductive rights. In the FY26 Executive Budget, the Governor proposed language to require hospitals to provide abortion services when they are medically necessary to stabilize patients undergoing emergency conditions. The Budget also includes an investment of $50 million to support abortion access and protect providers from violence or harassment.

As a part of Governor Hochul’s Affordability Agenda — with the goal of putting more money back in New Yorkers’ pockets — the Budget includes record investments to support New York’s parents, making New York the best place to raise a family. The Governor proposed an $825 million expansion of the child tax credit over a two-year period, allowing eligible families to receive $1,000 for kids under 4-years-old and $500 for kids ages 4-16. This expansion will double the average credit allotted to families from $472 to $943, address child poverty in New York State and deliver relief to middle-class families whose incomes are too high to qualify for the child tax credit.

As the first Mom Governor of New York, Governor Hochul understands how critical it is for new mothers to receive support and how expensive it is to raise a child. Since Governor Hochul took office, New York State has taken measures to drastically expand access to child care and affordability, investing over $7 billion in four years to help stabilize the child care industry. The Budget includes an additional $1.8 billion investment in child care assistance as well as $110 million to build or renovate existing child care centers in order to eliminate child care deserts.

To combat maternal mortality challenges and to increase the pool of resources for new mothers, New York State is partnering with Baby2Baby — a nonprofit organization providing necessities for children living in poverty — to provide maternal health and newborn supply boxes that will include the following: screening tools for postpartum depression and anxiety, mental health information, self-care products, diapers, blankets and swaddles. The State and Baby2Baby will also provide 10 million diapers to low-income families, totaling a $9.5 million investment in the Budget for maternal and infant health resources — $8 million to supply postpartum boxes and $1.5 million for diapers.

Governor Hochul has also advanced another nation-leading legislative proposal to improve maternal and infant health through the provision of a birth allowance — the New York State BABY (Birth Allowance for Beginning Year) Benefit — to low-income parents during pregnancy and at birth. To improve the economic security of some of New York’s most under-resourced households, Governor Hochul’s plan would provide a $100 per month benefit during pregnancy and a $1,200 benefit at birth for New Yorkers who receive public assistance.

For additional proposals, including landmark investments in protecting survivors of gender-based violence, and to read the complete digital copy of the Budget Book, click here.