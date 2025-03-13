Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges the Wife or Adult Son-Daughter of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer in Louisiana to Call the Gori Law Firm-Expect Much Better Compensation

"If your husband or dad is a navy veteran with just diagnosed mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana, please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation.” — Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center

NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your husband or dad is a navy veteran and he has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana please call the remarkable lawyers at the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 for a serious conversation about compensation. The Gori Law Firm has an office in the Central Business District of New Orleans, they are one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer law firms and they get remarkable compensation results for their clients.

"US Navy Veterans are still the most at risk workgroup in the USA for developing mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer because they would have had so much on the job exposure to asbestos-especially before the mid-1980s. The most at risk types of navy veterans for asbestos exposure were sailors who made repairs on their ship or submarine, who worked at a ship's-submarine's machine shop, or they maintained the engine room or propulsion center. Navy veterans might have also had significant exposure to asbestos while assisting shipyard workers at a shipyard while their ship or submarine weas undergoing repairs.

"If your husband or dad is a navy veteran with just diagnosed mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana, please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss financial compensation. We are very confident you will be glad you did." www.gorilaw.com

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Louisiana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana. www.gorilaw.com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

Legal Disclaimer:

