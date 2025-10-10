Lung Cancer Asbestos Victims Center Urges a Construction Worker with Lung Cancer Anywhere in the USA Who Had Routine Exposure to Asbestos Prior to 1983 To Call About Compensation-It Might Be Significant

"If your dad or husband has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer and he was exposed to asbestos on the job as a construction worker or skilled tradesman please call us at 866-714-6466.” — Lung Cancer Asbestos Victims Center

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lung Cancer Asbestos Victims Center says, "If before 1983 your husband or dad was a construction or skilled trades worker and they have recently been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in the USA please call us at 866-714-6466 if they had routine exposure to asbestos on the job. Financial compensation for an individual like this might exceed $100,000 as we would like to explain.

"We have extremely skilled lawyers on standby who can assist with the compensation process. Most people like construction workers or skilled trades workers who develop lung cancer-because of workplace asbestos exposure before 1983 never get compensated because they are not aware the multibillion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

"If your dad or husband has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer and he was exposed to asbestos on the job as a construction worker or skilled tradesman please call us anytime at 866-714-6466. We are advocates for people like this and we want to make certain they get compensated-if possible. We are trying to make a difference for people like this."

* Important checklist for an individual or veteran seeking compensation if they had significant exposure to asbestos on the job before 1983 and they now have lung cancer:

* The individual or veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 at their place of work or in the armed forces.

* The lung cancer diagnosis must have been recent---preferably in the last one or two years.

* The individual's or veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal individual or veteran who now has lung cancer is one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, worked at a shipyard, at an oil refinery, chemical plant, factory, at a power plant worked as an electrician, welder, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew-maintenance crew.

* The individual or veteran must be able to get specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-if they hope to receive the best possible financial compensation results.



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a individual or veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466."

