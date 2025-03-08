MPD Arrests Northeast Burglary One Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect for a burglary one in Northeast.



On Thursday, March 6, 2025, at approximately 3:34 a.m., the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 200 block of I Street, Northeast. The suspect took property and then fled the scene.



On Friday, March 7, 2025, 36-year-old Nathaniel Robinson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.



CCN: 25032291 ###

