MPD Arrests Northeast Burglary One Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect for a burglary one in Northeast.
 
On Thursday, March 6, 2025, at approximately 3:34 a.m., the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 200 block of I Street, Northeast. The suspect took property and then fled the scene.  
 
On Friday, March 7, 2025, 36-year-old Nathaniel Robinson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One
 
CCN: 25032291

