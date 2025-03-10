Palladin Technologies Promotes Jonathon Millman to Chief Sales Officer

Jonathon Millman, Chief Sales Officer Palladin Technologies

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palladin Technologies proudly announces the promotion of Jonathon Millman to Chief Sales Officer. In this role, Jonathon will lead the sales team, driving sustained growth and furthering Palladin’s ascent among the Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing companies.Jonathon has been a cornerstone of Palladin’s leadership since March 2024, previously serving as EVP of Business Development. His tenure has been marked by a steadfast commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and exceptional client service, solidifying his position as a pivotal force in the company’s success."Jonathon’s elevation to Chief Sales Officer reflects his exceptional leadership and invaluable contributions to Palladin Technologies," said Brandon Ward, Founder & CEO. "As a fellow founder/operator, Jonathon possesses a keen understanding of our industry and ecosystem. He is renowned for his innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to client success, particularly in the media industry. Jonathon embodies the three critical ‘E’s’ needed by Palladin, a hyperscaling services firm: Energy, Experience, and Expertise. We are thrilled to have him as Chief Sales Officer."Before joining Palladin, Jonathon founded and led Shift CRM, which earned the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Media and Communications for its pioneering work with Warner Media Group. Under his leadership, Shift CRM played a vital role in the development of Salesforce’s Media Cloud, demonstrating Jonathon’s expertise in driving transformative solutions. Shift CRM was acquired by Silverline in July 2021."I am honored to take on this new role at Palladin Technologies," said Jonathon Millman. "With our talented sales team, I look forward to accelerating growth and delivering exceptional value to our clients."In his new capacity, Jonathon will continue to leverage his deep industry knowledge and passion for innovation, spearheading strategic initiatives to expand Palladin’s market presence and deliver unmatched results for clients worldwide.Please join us in congratulating Jonathon Millman on his well-deserved promotion and wishing him success in his new role.About Palladin TechnologiesPalladin Technologies, a Summit Salesforce partner, was founded in 2016 and specializes in Salesforce Implementation, Advisory, Optimization, and Managed Services. The company boasts a rapidly growing team of 140 full-time members with over 600 Salesforce certifications. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Palladin serves clients worldwide through its global locations, delivering cutting-edge solutions and exceptional customer service.

