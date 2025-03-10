The Power of Words: Transforming Lives Through Books – Tony J. Selimi’s Exclusive Signing at London Book Fair 2025

Tony J. Selimi at The London Book Fair

Tony J. Selimi at The London Book Fair Author Picture on Times Square

A Path to Excellence Book by Tony Jeton Selimi NYC Big Book Award Winner

A Path to Excellence Book by Tony Jeton Selimi NYC Big Book Award Winner

Tony J. Selimi at The London Book Fair Own a Piece of Wisdom

From Loneliness to Leadership: Meet Tony J. Selimi at the London Book Fair & Get Inspired to Rewrite Your Story

The actual virus of the modern age is not technology—it’s disconnection. Books have the power to bridge that gap.”
— Tony J. Selimi
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author, human behaviour expert, transformational life coach, and speaker Tony Jeton Selimi will sign copies of his internationally recognized books at The London Book Fair 2025. This exclusive event will occur on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at The Reading Glass Books stand #6F101.

At a time when AI is replacing jobs, mental health is declining, and social media is widening the gap between people, Selimi’s work stands as a beacon of hope. This is a rare opportunity to meet one of the world’s leading experts in personal development, emotional intelligence, and peak performance, whose teachings have helped thousands master their lives, businesses, and relationships. “In a world that teaches us to wear masks, my mission is to help people reclaim their authenticity, emotional well-being, and leadership potential. The real virus of the modern age is not technology—it’s disconnection. Books have the power to bridge that gap.” states Selimi, whose books—including The Unfakeable Code®, A Path to Wisdom, A Path to Excellence, and #Loneliness: The Virus of the Modern Age—offer groundbreaking insights into human potential, authenticity, leadership, and the growing epidemic of disconnection in the digital era.

Explore the Books That Are Transforming Lives Globally

📖 The Unfakeable Code®: Take Back Control, Lead Authentically, and Live Freely on Your Terms
An essential guide to authentic leadership, overcoming self-doubt, and transforming anxiety into freedom. This book empowers readers to silence negative self-talk, break free from societal pressures, and create a life of purpose and clarity.

📖 A Path to Wisdom: How to Live a Balanced, Healthy, and Peaceful Life
A profound journey into emotional mastery, resilience, and self-healing, offering a roadmap for individuals to reconnect with their inner wisdom and lead a life of purpose and fulfilment.

📖 A Path to Excellence: The Blueprint to Achieving Your Greatest Potential
Based on Tony’s transformation from homelessness to global success and his client success stories, this book provides a step-by-step framework to overcome limiting beliefs, master emotional intelligence, and achieve peak performance in life and business.

📖 #Loneliness: The Virus of the Modern Age
A timely exploration of loneliness in the digital world, offering practical strategies to break free from isolation, rebuild meaningful relationships, and cultivate authentic connection in an era of increasing disconnection.
Why You Should Attend

✨ Meet the Author – Engage directly with Tony J. Selimi, a leading expert in human behaviour, personal transformation, and peak performance coaching.
✨ Exclusive Book Signing – Get your personalized copy of Tony’s international bestsellers.
✨ Transform Your Thinking—Gain exclusive insights from Tony’s coaching and speaking experience, which will help you unlock clarity, confidence, and success.

This book signing event at The London Book Fair 2025 is a must-attend for journalists, individuals from all professional backgrounds, avid readers, leaders, entrepreneurs, executives, coaches, and anyone seeking to elevate their personal and professional lives.

About Tony J. Selimi

Tony J. Selimi is an award-winning author, business strategist, and internationally sought-after transformational coach who has dedicated his career to helping people break through barriers, achieve excellence, and lead with authenticity. He has delivered over 27,000 hours of coaching, worked with Fortune 500 executives, celebrities, and industry leaders, and appeared in over 1,000 TV, radio, and podcast interviews worldwide. His TEDx talk, books, and coaching programs have inspired millions globally.

About Timeless Wisdom Press (A Subsidiary of TJS Cognition Ltd.)

Timeless Wisdom Press is an emerging independent publishing house committed to bringing transformational books to global audiences. With a mission to empower minds and transform lives, Timeless Wisdom Press is dedicated to publishing works that inspire growth, excellence, and the evolution of human consciousness.

📍 Event Details Recap
📅 Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
⏰ Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
📍 Location: The Reading Glass Books Stand #6F101, London Book Fair 2025

🎟️ For event updates, visit https://tonyselimi.com
📩 For media inquiries, contact info@tonyselimi.com

📢 Join the conversation online! Use #TonyJSelimi #LondonBookFair2025

Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Tony J Selimi: A Path to Excellence: The Blueprint to Achieving Your Greatest Potential

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Power of Words: Transforming Lives Through Books – Tony J. Selimi’s Exclusive Signing at London Book Fair 2025

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
Company/Organization
TJS Cognition Ltd
35 Vauxhall Bridge Road,23 Thorndike House
London, SW1V 2TH
United Kingdom
+44 7817 174708
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony J. Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and made a leap of faith to start his entrepreneurial journey. He found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs, lessons, and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny. As a transformational life strategist specializing in human behaviour, entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and individuals from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues, improve mental health, and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee and company well-being. He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary about the impact of illiteracy in the USA, co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, Stardust, Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. He is the winner of Literary Book, USA Book, Book Excellence, Management and Maincreast Media Book Award for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

Tony Jeton Selimi

More From This Author
The Power of Words: Transforming Lives Through Books – Tony J. Selimi’s Exclusive Signing at London Book Fair 2025
Tony J. Selimi’s The Unfakeable Code® Named Finalist in Prestigious Chanticleer International Book Awards
Tony J. Selimi Celebrates Global Achievements at Dubai Expo's Black-Tie Awards Ceremony Organised by Mind Valley
View All Stories From This Author