The Power of Words: Transforming Lives Through Books – Tony J. Selimi’s Exclusive Signing at London Book Fair 2025

The actual virus of the modern age is not technology—it’s disconnection. Books have the power to bridge that gap.”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author, human behaviour expert, transformational life coach, and speaker Tony Jeton Selimi will sign copies of his internationally recognized books at The London Book Fair 2025. This exclusive event will occur on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at The Reading Glass Books stand #6F101.
At a time when AI is replacing jobs, mental health is declining, and social media is widening the gap between people, Selimi’s work stands as a beacon of hope. This is a rare opportunity to meet one of the world’s leading experts in personal development, emotional intelligence, and peak performance, whose teachings have helped thousands master their lives, businesses, and relationships. “In a world that teaches us to wear masks, my mission is to help people reclaim their authenticity, emotional well-being, and leadership potential. The real virus of the modern age is not technology—it’s disconnection. Books have the power to bridge that gap.” states Selimi, whose books—including The Unfakeable Code®, A Path to Wisdom, A Path to Excellence, and #Loneliness: The Virus of the Modern Age—offer groundbreaking insights into human potential, authenticity, leadership, and the growing epidemic of disconnection in the digital era.
Explore the Books That Are Transforming Lives Globally
📖 The Unfakeable Code®: Take Back Control, Lead Authentically, and Live Freely on Your Terms
An essential guide to authentic leadership, overcoming self-doubt, and transforming anxiety into freedom. This book empowers readers to silence negative self-talk, break free from societal pressures, and create a life of purpose and clarity.
📖 A Path to Wisdom: How to Live a Balanced, Healthy, and Peaceful Life
A profound journey into emotional mastery, resilience, and self-healing, offering a roadmap for individuals to reconnect with their inner wisdom and lead a life of purpose and fulfilment.
📖 A Path to Excellence: The Blueprint to Achieving Your Greatest Potential
Based on Tony’s transformation from homelessness to global success and his client success stories, this book provides a step-by-step framework to overcome limiting beliefs, master emotional intelligence, and achieve peak performance in life and business.
📖 #Loneliness: The Virus of the Modern Age
A timely exploration of loneliness in the digital world, offering practical strategies to break free from isolation, rebuild meaningful relationships, and cultivate authentic connection in an era of increasing disconnection.
Why You Should Attend
✨ Meet the Author – Engage directly with Tony J. Selimi, a leading expert in human behaviour, personal transformation, and peak performance coaching.
✨ Exclusive Book Signing – Get your personalized copy of Tony’s international bestsellers.
✨ Transform Your Thinking—Gain exclusive insights from Tony’s coaching and speaking experience, which will help you unlock clarity, confidence, and success.
This book signing event at The London Book Fair 2025 is a must-attend for journalists, individuals from all professional backgrounds, avid readers, leaders, entrepreneurs, executives, coaches, and anyone seeking to elevate their personal and professional lives.
About Tony J. Selimi
Tony J. Selimi is an award-winning author, business strategist, and internationally sought-after transformational coach who has dedicated his career to helping people break through barriers, achieve excellence, and lead with authenticity. He has delivered over 27,000 hours of coaching, worked with Fortune 500 executives, celebrities, and industry leaders, and appeared in over 1,000 TV, radio, and podcast interviews worldwide. His TEDx talk, books, and coaching programs have inspired millions globally.
About Timeless Wisdom Press (A Subsidiary of TJS Cognition Ltd.)
Timeless Wisdom Press is an emerging independent publishing house committed to bringing transformational books to global audiences. With a mission to empower minds and transform lives, Timeless Wisdom Press is dedicated to publishing works that inspire growth, excellence, and the evolution of human consciousness.
📍 Event Details Recap
📅 Date: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
⏰ Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
📍 Location: The Reading Glass Books Stand #6F101, London Book Fair 2025
🎟️ For event updates, visit https://tonyselimi.com
📩 For media inquiries, contact info@tonyselimi.com
Tony J Selimi: A Path to Excellence: The Blueprint to Achieving Your Greatest Potential
