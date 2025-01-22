Honoring the memory of Leo Neyer

Leo Neyer Building Research Systems

In Memory of Leo Neyer

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Leo Edward Neyer, founder of Building Research Systems, on January 9, 2025.

Leo was a visionary leader and a pioneer in the metal construction industry. He founded BRS in 1994 with a bold vision: to empower manufacturers to market their own fully tested standing seam roofing systems without the burden of research and development costs. This groundbreaking approach redefined the industry and set a standard that remains unmatched.

Throughout his remarkable career, Leo was recognized for his innovation and dedication, earning a place in the Metal Construction Hall of Fame and securing 19 design patents. His contributions have directly influenced the standing seam roof systems widely used today, fostering growth and success for countless manufacturers worldwide.

Beyond his professional achievements, Leo will be remembered for his unwavering integrity, his mentorship, and his passion for helping others succeed.

As we honor Leo’s legacy, we want to assure our valued partners that BRS remains committed to upholding the principles he built this company upon. Under the leadership of Ted Neyer and Cody Rodden, we will continue to provide the innovative solutions and exceptional service that Leo envisioned.

Please join us in celebrating Leo’s extraordinary life and legacy. If you would like to share memories or condolences, please contact us at tneyer@brsusa.com.

Sincerely,

Ted Neyer

Building Research Systems

