Magicgate & Flow Immersive Partner to Bring 3D AR Data Visualization to Hospitality

Magicgate & Flow Immersive bring 3D AR data visualization to hospitality, transforming decision-making with interactive insights for restaurants and hotels

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magicgate , a leading provider of enterprise XR solutions for the hospitality industry, has announced a strategic partnership with Flow Immersive , a pioneer in 3D and augmented reality (AR) data visualization. This collaboration will empower hotels, restaurants, and hospitality enterprises with next-generation interactive data insights, transforming how industry leaders make decisions and drive business performance.Revolutionizing Hospitality Decision-Making with Immersive DataIn an era where data-driven decision-making is critical, hospitality leaders often struggle with static dashboards and spreadsheets that fail to convey the full picture. Flow Immersive’s 3D AR data visualization technology changes this by enabling real-time, interactive exploration of key business metrics. Combined with Magicgate’s expertise in XR integration, this partnership will provide hospitality executives with an intuitive, immersive way to analyze performance trends, optimize operations, and enhance guest experiences."Hospitality leaders need to make quick, informed decisions in a fast-paced environment, and traditional data tools don’t always support that," said Skip Kimpel, President & CEO at Magicgate. "By integrating Flow Immersive’s AR data visualization with our scalable XR solutions, we’re making it easier for restaurants, hotels, and resorts to unlock actionable insights and drive profitability."Key Benefits for Hospitality BusinessesThis partnership will provide powerful new capabilities for enterprise hospitality operators:• Enhanced Performance Analytics – View revenue trends, occupancy rates, menu performance, and guest insights in an interactive 3D space for better decision-making.• Operational Efficiency – Optimize labor scheduling, inventory, and supply chain logistics with real-time, immersive data visualization.• Guest Experience Personalization – Analyze guest preferences and feedback in a dynamic format, allowing for tailored services and improved satisfaction.• Enterprise Collaboration – Standardized, immersive reporting across multiple locations ensures alignment between corporate teams and on-property leadership.A New Standard for Hospitality InnovationWith Magicgate’s deep expertise in scalable XR strategy and hospitality technology and Flow Immersive’s cutting-edge AR visualization, this partnership marks a significant step toward redefining how data is used in hospitality. The joint solution will help brands elevate their operations, streamline decision-making, and stay ahead of industry trends."At Flow Immersive, our goal is to make data more engaging, accessible, and useful for decision-makers," said Jason Marsh, Founder & CEO at Flow Immersive. "By working with Magicgate, we can bring our technology to the hospitality industry in a meaningful way, helping leaders better understand their business and improve the guest experience."About MagicgateMagicgate provides enterprise XR solutions for the hospitality industry, helping hotels, restaurants, resorts, cruise ships, and entertainment venues integrate scalable immersive technology into their operations. By bridging the gap between traditional hospitality technology and XR innovation, Magicgate empowers businesses to enhance efficiency, engagement, and guest experiences.About Flow ImmersiveFlow Immersive is a leader in 3D and augmented reality data visualization, helping organizations transform complex information into interactive, easy-to-understand experiences. Their innovative approach to data storytelling enables businesses to see, explore, and act on insights more effectively.

