Magicgate announces strategic partnership with Virtualware to enhance client solutions through the XR Platform VIROO

Magicgate partners with Virtualware to bring VIROO’s XRaaS platform to clients, enabling scalable, cost-effective, and immersive enterprise XR solutions

We're excited to partner with Magicgate to bring VIROO to hospitality, transforming guest experiences, streamlining training, and boosting efficiency with immersive XR solutions” — John Cunningham, President of Virtualware USA

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magicgate , a leading innovator and consultancy specializing in the strategic application of extended reality (XR) and AI technologies within the hospitality industry, has partnered with Virtualware , a global expert in 3D-driven enterprise software to deliver cutting-edge extended reality (XR) solutions to clients across various industries.This partnership will focus on delivering VIROO , the XRaaS platform designed to simplify and accelerate XR adoption in organizations of all sizes. VIROO provides a comprehensive suite of services, including XR content creation, remote collaboration capabilities, and immersive room deployment, making it a one-stop destination for enterprise XR needs.Through this collaboration, Magicgate will integrate VIROO's capabilities into its service offerings, enabling clients to benefit from:• Affordable and flexible XR adoption: VIROO's subscription plans lower barriers to entry, making it more affordable for organizations to get started with XR.• Scalability across the organization: Businesses can easily scale their immersive applications by adding more users, locations, or departments, driving XR initiatives at every level.• Continuous updates and compatibility: Organizations receive the latest features and improvements automatically, keeping them at the forefront of the ever-evolving XR landscape."Incorporating VIROO into our suite of solutions allows us to offer our clients, state-of-the-art XR capabilities that are both accessible and scalable, empowering them to innovate and enhance their operations effectively." said Skip Kimpel, President & CEO at Magicgate.John Cunningham, President of Virtualware USA, commented, “We are thrilled to join forces with Magicgate and introduce our VIROO platform to the hospitality industry. This partnership allows us to deliver immersive solutions that will revolutionize guest experiences, streamline staff training, and elevate operational efficiency. Together, we are setting a new standard for innovation in hospitality, empowering businesses to engage their customers in more dynamic and meaningful ways."This strategic partnership underscores Magicgate's commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients. By integrating VIROO's advanced XR platform, Magicgate is poised to deliver enhanced value and drive digital transformation across industries.About MagicgateMagicgate is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions designed to transform business operations and enhance the customer experience. Specializing in cutting-edge digital solutions for the hospitality industry, Magicgate delivers customized tools that streamline operations, improve efficiency, and drive growth. Committed to empowering clients with advanced technologies, Magicgate continues to set new standards in operational excellence and guest engagement.About VirtualwareVirtualware (EPA: MLVIR) is a leading expert in 3D-driven enterprise software as a service, specializing in immersive technologies. Virtualware’s diverse range of 3D-powered products, including VIROO and Simumatik, are designed to support decision-making and efficiency across industries such as energy, automotive, transportation, defense, manufacturing, education and health.

