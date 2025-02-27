Magicgate Showcases Practical AR/VR/XR Solutions for Restaurants at MURTEC 2025

MURTEC XR Experience Zone - Book a Demo! MURTEC 2025 Magicgate

Cutting-edge XR solutions will be on display at MURTEC 2025, redefining restaurant training, operations, and guest engagement through immersive technology

MURTEC attendees will be delighted by XR technology’s mind-blowing wow factor, but more importantly, they’ll appreciate how XR can yield practical, measurable results” — Robert Firpo-Cappiello, Editor-In-Chief of Hospitality Technology & MURTEC

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Magicgate , a provider of enterprise augmented and virtual reality (XR) solutions for the hospitality industry, will demonstrate its latest applications at MURTEC 2025: Experience Matters, happening March 10-12 at Caesar’s Forum, Las Vegas (MURTEC.com).The MURTEC XR Experience Zone, part of the MURTEC exhibit hall, will offer restaurant technologists an opportunity to explore real-world uses of seamlessly integrated XR solutions, including:• VR Training & Simulation – Enhance staff efficiency and performance through immersive, scenario-based learning.• AR Remote Support – Empower teams with real-time augmented reality-assisted troubleshooting and guidance.• AR Data Visualization – Transform complex restaurant analytics into interactive 3D experiences for better decision-making.• AR-Activated Marketing – Engage customers like never before with interactive, location-based augmented reality experiences.• Immersive Haptic Devices – Feel the next evolution of digital interaction through touch-responsive XR technologies."MURTEC attendees will be delighted by XR technology’s mind-blowing wow factor, but more importantly, they’ll appreciate how XR can yield practical, measurable results—from faster and more effective staff training to truly interactive customer engagement," said Robert Firpo-Cappiello, Editor-In-Chief of Hospitality Technology & MURTEC.About MagicgateMagicgate delivers scalable, immersive XR technologies that address key operational challenges in the hospitality industry. With an emphasis on practical application and ease of integration, Magicgate is advancing the tools that help restaurants run more efficiently.About MURTEC 2025: Experience MattersThe Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference (MURTEC) is the premier event for restaurant technology leaders, bringing together the brightest minds in the industry to explore the latest innovations shaping the future of dining and hospitality. Over the course of three days (March 10-12), MURTEC will offer unparalleled opportunities for networking, education tailored to the specific needs of segments such as QSR, full service, and industry disruptors.

The MUTEC XR Experience Zone by Magicgate

