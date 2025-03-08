Innovo Research Partners with Eagle Physicians to Expand Clinical Research Opportunities in Value-Based Care

Partnership continues to build network of clinical research options for patients across the country

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovo Research , a leading fully Integrated Research Organization (IRO) specializing in integrating clinical trials into healthcare organizations that use clinical research as part of their value-based care strategy, is pleased to announce its partnership with Eagle Physicians & Associates, P.A. ("Eagle Physicians"), a premier multi-specialty medical group in North Carolina. Through this collaboration, Innovo Research will serve as Eagle Physicians' IRO, advancing clinical research opportunities for patients while supporting innovative, value-driven healthcare solutions.This partnership aligns with both organizations' commitment to improving patient care by seamlessly integrating clinical trials into primary and specialty care settings. As an IRO, Innovo Research will leverage its established infrastructure, expertise, and extensive network to support Eagle Physicians in conducting high-quality clinical research across a range of therapeutic areas."Born out of healthcare and some of the best value-based care medical practices in the country, we are dedicated to building a site network with partners like Eagle Physicians," said Jeff James, CEO of Innovo Research. "By combining our expertise in clinical trial management and value-based care with Eagle Physicians' dedication to patient-centered care, we can offer more opportunities for patients to access cutting-edge treatments while advancing medical innovation."Eagle Physicians, founded in 1995 by five long-standing and highly regarded Greensboro primary care medical groups, has grown to 15 locations throughout Guilford County, North Carolina. The organization offers comprehensive care across multiple specialties, including family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, and more.With a team of over 70 physicians and advanced practice providers, Eagle Physicians is committed to delivering integrated, patient-centered medical services. The group's mission focuses on developing a first-class team of professionals dedicated to high-quality, effective, and efficient care."This collaboration is a natural extension of our mission to provide high-quality care," said Michele Kadlec, CEO of Eagle Physicians. "Partnering with Innovo Research allows us to bring clinical trials directly to our patients, offering them access to new treatments without having to leave their trusted healthcare providers."Innovo Research, founded by Wilmington Health and Christie Clinic—two leading value-based care organizations—operates a vast research network focused on integrating clinical trials into physician-led care models. By working exclusively with accountable care organizations (ACOs) and physician groups, Innovo Research enhances trial enrollment, patient engagement, and study execution.For more information about Innovo Research, visit www.Innovoresearch.com To learn more about Eagle Physicians, visit www.eaglemds.com About Innovo ResearchInnovo Research is a premier Site Management Organization (SMO) committed to operationalizing clinical trials within accountable care organizations (ACOs). By integrating clinical research into physician practices, Innovo Research accelerates patient recruitment, enhances trial efficiency, and delivers high-quality data to sponsors and CROs. With a focus on quality, compassion, and innovation, Innovo Research transforms the clinical trial landscape to improve healthcare outcomes.Media Contact: Halley Losekamp, SVP Partnerships and Strategy, Innovo Research, Hlosekamp@InnovoResearch.comAbout Eagle PhysiciansEagle Physicians is a multi-specialty group practice in North Carolina, with 11 office locations throughout Greensboro and in Oak Ridge. Founded in 1995 by five longstanding and highly regarded Greensboro primary care medical groups, these groups banded together to have a greater voice in and influence of the kind of health care they wanted to provide to their patients. Providing comprehensive health care delivered by board-certified specialists in nine different medical disciplines, Eagle Physicians provides preventative medicine, a walk-in clinic and specialty care, serving more than 80,000 patients across North Carolina, almost 25% of whom are senior patients. For more information, visit www.eaglemds.com Media Contact - Michele Kadlec - CEO, Eagle Physicians, mkadlec@eaglemds.com

