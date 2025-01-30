Collom & Carney Clinic Joins Innovo Research Site Network to Advance Clinical Trial Accessibility

Joining the Innovo Research network is an exciting opportunity for our clinics, providers, and patients.” — Roger Hall, CEO Collom & Carney Clinic

TEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Innovo Research , a leading Site Management Organization is excited to announce that Collom & Carney Clinic has joined its site network. This partnership marks a significant step toward expanding clinical trial opportunities to Collom & Carneys patients spanning both Texas and Arkansas. Through this partnership, Innovo Research will serve as the exclusive Integrated Research Organization (IRO) for the clinic.With a legacy of providing high-quality, compassionate care, Collom & Carney Clinic is recognized for its commitment to enhancing patient well-being. By integrating into Innovo Research’s extensive site network, the clinic is poised to offer patients access to innovative treatments and therapies through participation in clinical trials. This collaboration reflects both organizations' shared mission to bridge the gap between research and care, ensuring that groundbreaking medical advancements are accessible to diverse communities.By joining the Innovo Research network, Collom & Carney Clinic gains access to robust operational support, streamlined processes, and a vast pool of resources tailored to optimize the clinical trial experience. Jeff James, CEO of Innovo Research, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Collom & Carney Clinic to the Innovo Research network. Their reputation for quality care and community engagement aligns with our mission of integrating clinical research into accountable care organizations as a way to impact population health.”“Joining the Innovo Research network is an exciting opportunity for our clinics, providers, and patients.” Roger Hall, CEO of Collom & Carney Clinic. “This collaboration allows us to expand our commitment to patient-centered care by bringing innovative clinical trials directly to our community. Partnering with Innovo Research strengthens our ability to deliver the highest standard of care while contributing to advancements in medical science.”This partnership further strengthens Innovo Research’s ability to deliver high-quality data and diverse patient populations to sponsors and Contract Research Organizations (CROs). By leveraging Collom & Carney Clinic’s expertise and trusted relationships with patients, Innovo Research enhances its capacity to meet the growing demand for efficient, community-based clinical trials.About Collom & Carney ClinicCollom & Carney Clinic has been a cornerstone of healthcare in its community, providing exceptional medical services across multiple specialties. Known for its patient-first philosophy, the clinic’s dedication to excellence continues to make it a trusted healthcare provider in the region.About Innovo ResearchInnovo Research is a premier Site Management Organization (SMO) committed to operationalizing clinical trials within accountable care organizations (ACOs). By integrating clinical research into physician practices, Innovo Research accelerates patient recruitment, enhances trial efficiency, and delivers high-quality data to sponsors and CROs. With a focus on quality, compassion, and innovation, Innovo Research transforms the clinical trial landscape to improve healthcare outcomes.For media inquiries, please contact: Halley LosekampSVP PartnershipsInnovo ResearchHlosekamp@Innovoresearch.comFor media inquiries, please contact: Mary DwightChief Operating OfficerCollom and Carneymdwight@cccahealth.com

