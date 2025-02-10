United States Association for Small Business & Entrepreneurship (USASBE) Announces Finalists for 2025 Excellence Awards

USASBE USASBE 2025: Fortune Favors the Bold

Entrepreneurship programs from across the country are competing for seven premier awards

Being named a finalist in any of the seven categories of the USASBE Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education Awards is a noteworthy accomplishment.” — Jennifer Capps, Interim CEO of USASBE

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship ( USASBE ) announced the finalists for the Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education Awards as part of the USASBE 2025: Fortune Favors the Bold annual conference at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, February 12-15, 2025.“Being named a finalist in any of the seven categories of the USASBE Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education Awards is a noteworthy accomplishment,” said Jennifer Capps, Interim CEO of USASBE. “These institutions exemplify a commitment to excellence in entrepreneurship education and should be extremely proud of their programs.”The USASBE Model Entrepreneurship Small Institution and Large Institution Program Awards, Model Emerging Entrepreneurship Program Award, Excellence in Pedagogical Innovation Award, and Excellence in Co-Curricular Innovation Award recognize bold and innovative programs making an impact in entrepreneurship education. These awards honor colleges and universities with evidence-based, creative, high-quality, sustainable, and impactful courses and programs in entrepreneurship education.The USASBE Model University Accelerator/Incubator and Model Community Accelerator/Incubator Awards spotlight both collegiate and community programs that help entrepreneurs develop their ideas into viable and even scalable businesses.2025 USASBE Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education Award FinalistsModel Entrepreneurship Program - Small Institution AwardIona University Hynes Institute for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, New Rochelle, NYEntrepreneurship at Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, PACollege of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University E-Scholars, St. Joseph, MNModel Entrepreneurship Program - Large Institution AwardTexas Christian University Entrepreneurship Program, Fort Worth, TXNorthwestern University, Evanston, ILBachelor in Entrepreneurship at Tecnologico de Monterrey, Monterrey, MexicoModel Emerging Entrepreneurship Program AwardCenter for L.I.F.E. (Leading the Integration of Faith & Entrepreneurship) at Miami University, Oxford, OHThe University of Tulsa Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Tulsa, OKStephen F. Austin State University’s Greg Arnold Center for Entrepreneurship, Nacogdoches, TXExcellence in Pedagogical Innovation AwardUniversity of Oklahoma Integrated Business Core, Norman, OKDeakin Business Development Clinic, Victoria, AustraliaSilicon Valley Venture Challenge at Indiana University, Bloomington, INExcellence in Co-Curricular Innovation AwardThe Fall Venture Showcase at the University of Tampa, Tampa, FLTroy University IDEA Bank, Troy, ALDYER Fellowship at the Lafayette College Dyer Center for Innovation+Entrepreneurship, Easton, PAIowa State University Pappajohn Center for Entrepreneurship, Ames, IAModel University Accelerator/Incubator AwardThe INKUBATOR at Northern Kentucky University, Highland Heights, KYE-Scholars at UMKC Regnier Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Kansas City, MOModel Community Accelerator/Incubator AwardASU Edson E+I, Venture Innovation Incubator Model, Chandler Endeavor, Scottsdale, AZThe Community Entrepreneurship Program at the University of St. Thomas, Saint Paul, MNFinalists will prepare and present their cases to a panel of judges who have the challenging task of selecting the winners from this esteemed group of finalists. All finalists will share their presentations on the main stage at the annual conference, and award recipients will be announced during a formal ceremony on February 15.About USASBEFounded in 1981, the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) is an inclusive community of educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs advancing entrepreneurship education through bold teaching, scholarship, and practice. Membership is open to all, as is attendance at USASBE’s hallmark annual conference. USASBE also publishes a peer-reviewed academic journal, Entrepreneurship Education & Pedagogy, and develops a variety of helpful resources and professional development opportunities for entrepreneurship educators as they create necessary change and positive impact. For more information, visit USASBE.org or contact USASBE Interim CEO Jennifer Capps at ceo@usasbe.org.

