SWiM Worldwide’s Business Model Offers Competitive Advantage

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SWiM Worldwide Pty Ltd’s proprietary fintech ecosystem provides a first-mover advantage in the maritime and B2B payments industries, making it a highly attractive investment opportunity.

Key benefits include:
• Instant international transfers with no limits
• Superior FX rates and zero-fee transactions between linked accounts
• A global USD cash-back rewards system for B2B payments
• A fully integrated payment and logistics solution for the container shipping sector

With a proven operational model and strategic industry partnerships, SWiM Worldwide is positioned for rapid growth. The company invites sophisticated investors to join this exclusive Pre-IPO opportunity for significant near-term gains.

Investment Terms:
• Total Equity Offering: AUD 5,000,000 for 5% ownership
• Share Price: AUD 100 per ordinary share
• Minimum Subscription: AUD 50,000 (500 shares)
• Potential Additional Offering: Up to another 5% for AUD 5,000,000

For further details, visit: https://swimworldwide.com.au/SWWINVEST.mp4

Contact:
Mr. Allan Barker, Chief Operating Officer
Phone: +61 1300 717 119 | Email: abarker@swimworldwide.com.au
________________________________________
About SWiM Worldwide Pty Ltd:
SWiM Worldwide is a fintech innovator, providing digital payment solutions, global rewards programs, and industry-specific financial technology to transform global B2B transactions. With a strong foothold in Australia, the UK, and the USA, SWiM Worldwide is set to disrupt multiple trillion-dollar industries.
For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or investment discussions, please contact:
Company Headquarters:
SWiM Worldwide Pty Ltd, Unit 22/604 City Road, South Melbourne, Victoria 3205, Australia
Phone: +61 1300 717 119 | Email: contact@swimworldwide.com.au

Allan Barker
SWiM WORLDWIDE PTY LTD
+61407825696 ext.
email us here

