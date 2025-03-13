SWiM Worldwide’s Business Model Offers Competitive Advantage

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SWiM Worldwide Pty Ltd’s proprietary fintech ecosystem provides a first-mover advantage in the maritime and B2B payments industries, making it a highly attractive investment opportunity.Key benefits include:• Instant international transfers with no limits• Superior FX rates and zero-fee transactions between linked accounts• A global USD cash-back rewards system for B2B payments• A fully integrated payment and logistics solution for the container shipping sectorWith a proven operational model and strategic industry partnerships, SWiM Worldwide is positioned for rapid growth. The company invites sophisticated investors to join this exclusive Pre-IPO opportunity for significant near-term gains.Investment Terms:• Total Equity Offering: AUD 5,000,000 for 5% ownership• Share Price: AUD 100 per ordinary share• Minimum Subscription: AUD 50,000 (500 shares)• Potential Additional Offering: Up to another 5% for AUD 5,000,000For further details, visit: https://swimworldwide.com.au/SWWINVEST.mp4 Contact:Mr. Allan Barker, Chief Operating OfficerPhone: +61 1300 717 119 | Email: abarker@swimworldwide.com.au________________________________________About SWiM Worldwide Pty Ltd:SWiM Worldwide is a fintech innovator, providing digital payment solutions, global rewards programs, and industry-specific financial technology to transform global B2B transactions. With a strong foothold in Australia, the UK, and the USA, SWiM Worldwide is set to disrupt multiple trillion-dollar industries.For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or investment discussions, please contact:Company Headquarters:SWiM Worldwide Pty Ltd, Unit 22/604 City Road, South Melbourne, Victoria 3205, AustraliaPhone: +61 1300 717 119 | Email: contact@swimworldwide.com.au

