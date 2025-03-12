SWiM Worldwide to Launch Fintech Platforms, Capturing Major Market Share

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SWiM Worldwide Pty Ltd is set to launch its suite of fintech platforms, with 7,390 global freight forwarders and 164 international container shipping lines already onboarded.This highly anticipated rollout presents a unique investment opportunity ahead of a planned IPO within 12-24 months.SWiM Worldwide’s disruptive financial technology solutions are poised to transform the USD 1.3 trillion container shipping industry and the USD 80 trillion B2B payments sector. By addressing long-standing inefficiencies, SWiM’s platforms are projected to generate an initial annual revenue of AUD 271.35M.With a limited Pre-IPO equity offering of AUD 5 million for 5% ownership, this opportunity allows investors to participate in a game-changing venture before its global expansion.WATCH INVESTOR VIDEO HERE: https://swimworldwide.com.au/SWWINVEST.mp4 For investment inquiries:Mr. Allan Barker, Chief Operating OfficerPhone: +61 1300 717 119 | Email: abarker@swimworldwide.com.au________________________________________About SWiM Worldwide Pty Ltd:SWiM Worldwide is a fintech innovator, providing digital payment solutions, global rewards programs, and industry-specific financial technology to transform global B2B transactions. With a strong foothold in Australia, the UK, and the USA, SWiM Worldwide is set to disrupt multiple trillion-dollar industries.For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or investment discussions, please contact:Company Headquarters:SWiM Worldwide Pty Ltd, Unit 22/604 City Road, South Melbourne, Victoria 3205, AustraliaPhone: +61 1300 717 119 | Email: contact@swimworldwide.com.au

