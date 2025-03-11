SWiM Worldwide Disrupts the Global Payments Industry with Cutting-Edge Fintech Solutions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SWiM Worldwide Pty Ltd is set to disrupt the global payments industry with its cutting-edge fintech platforms. The company offers a unique Pre-IPO investment opportunity, allowing investors to acquire ownership in four interconnected businesses driving efficiency, transparency, and instant cross-border transactions. SWiM PAY facilitates instant international payments across 49 currencies in over 190 countries, eliminating traditional banking inefficiencies. SWiM GDS introduces the world’s first Global Distribution System tailored for the maritime sector, resolving billions in annual cash flow and bad debt challenges. SWiM REWARDS integrates a USD-based loyalty rewards system, incentivizing global transactions.With a planned IPO in the next 12-24 months, early investors can expect significant returns and multiple high-value exit strategies.Investors interested in this exclusive fintech venture can learn more at: https://swimworldwide.com.au/SWWINVEST.mp4 Contact:Mr. Allan Barker, Chief Operating OfficerPhone: +61 1300 717 119 | Email: abarker@swimworldwide.com.auAbout SWiM Worldwide Pty Ltd:SWiM Worldwide is a fintech innovator, providing digital payment solutions, global rewards programs, and industry-specific financial technology to transform global B2B transactions. With a strong foothold in Australia, the UK, and the USA, SWiM Worldwide is set to disrupt multiple trillion-dollar industries.For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or investment discussions, please contact:Company Headquarters:SWiM Worldwide Pty Ltd, Unit 22/604 City Road, South Melbourne, Victoria 3205, AustraliaPhone: +61 1300 717 119 | Email: contact@swimworldwide.com.au

