SWiM Worldwide Presents an Exclusive Pre-IPO Investment Opportunity

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SWiM Worldwide Pty Ltd is proud to introduce a unique and exclusive Pre-IPO investment opportunity for sophisticated investors. Offering ownership in not just one, but four complementary fintech businesses, SWiM Worldwide is set to revolutionize global B2B payments, loyalty rewards, and container shipping industries.With three distinct digital platforms— SWiM PAY SWiM GDS , and SWiM REWARDS—the company provides a transformative, scalable financial technology ecosystem that addresses the $80+ trillion global B2B payments sector and the $1.3 trillion container shipping industry.SWiM Worldwide is seeking AUD 5,000,000 for 5% equity, with near-term high-value exit opportunities as the company prepares for an IPO within 12 to 24 months.Investors are encouraged to seize this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and join SWiM Worldwide’s mission to reshape global finance.WATCH INVESTOR VIDEO HERE: https://swimworldwide.com.au/SWWINVEST.mp4 For more information or to register interest, contact:Mr. Allan Barker, Chief Operating OfficerPhone: +61 1300 717 119 | Email: abarker@swimworldwide.com.au________________________________________

