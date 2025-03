Charleston International Music Competition Celebrates 2025 Winter Music Finalists

2025 Winter Music Competition

A Season of Excellence: Meet the Finalists of the 2025 Winter Music Competition

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charleston International Music Competition is pleased to announce the finalists of the 2025 Winter Music Competition. Each finalist has shown strong technical ability and artistic interpretation, making this month's selection especially competitive.Representing a wide range of instruments and vocal styles, these musicians have delivered performances that reflect the many moods of winter—calm and reflective, bright and energetic, or full of quiet intensity.Finalists by Instrument Category:CELLOAidan Allocca, Henry Hong, Geneva Huang, Yannie Ip, Kevin Lew, Calvin Patti, Charles Sunie, Yeva Torossian, Bryan Tseng, Nash Wu, Kaitlyn Yoon, Youran ZhaiCLARINETHaoyang Liu, Andrew Son, Michael SunDOUBLE BASSYouran ZhaiFLUTEKiyomi Chen, Feiyue (Queenie) Dai, Saahil Keswani, Eileen Lee, Haolin Li, Pooja Verma, Ziqi ZhouGUITARVedanth Bhat, Olivia Kromer, Shiv SitaramGUQINZhuoxin LiHAEGEUMAnne HanMARIMBAKa Yin Charmaine CheungPIANOEmily Boksner, Bryan Bolor, Diana Bondarenko, Zhiyuan Bu, David Caeron, Ally Chan, Jayden Cheung, Sarah Claudino, Alexandra Dan, Ishani Dasgupta, Bowen Ding, Chaitra Dontineni, Ji Fanxi, Phil Feng, Darren Gao, Jason He, Ayan Iyer, Daniel Jacobs, Aadhav Jagadish, Antara Jagadish, Gao Jiayang, Evan Kaplan, Pavel Kaznacheev, Alec Khajadourian, Jacob Khaykin, Melanie Klapper, Emma Rose Koeswandy, Atman Koorse, Daniel Koppel, Angelina Kovalchuk, Avi Kukreja, Pranav Kurup, Albert Lai, Alek Lavi, Jaden Lee, Yeonhee Lee, Bruce Leto Jr., Xv LingYi, Zizhao (Pann) Liu, Marcus Lo, Mia Lu, Josephine Mendez, Isabella Morra, Adalyn Ng, An Nguyen, Daniel Park, Anya Parson, Sofia Pavlovic, Yelisey Romanov, Annabella Sakunkoo, Ayan Shah, Timon Shin, Matthew Sihotang, Owen Smith, Daniel Smolenskiy, Sahana Solai, Esther Song, Jason Song, Paarth Sood, Nathan Sun, Marianna Titus, Kayden Torres Reyes, Greisi Voja, Jake Wang, Nicholas Wang, Olivia Wang, Carly Widjaja, William Wu, Yugo Wu, Jim Xia, Yu Xinyue, Siyi Xu, Ellie Yang, Zheng YingQi, Eric Yun, Neeleen May Zarrabi, Daniel Zhang, Emma Zhang, Ingrid Zhang, Shire Zhang, Zoe Zhang, Dennis ZhaoSAXOPHONESteven Chen, Daihua Song, Aarya VenkatTROMBONETianyu XueTRUMPETRodrigo Borges GonzálezVIOLAJoanne Chen, Angelin Cho, Leo Han, Ethan Jung, Allison Kim, Lina Seo, Madison Wan, Ellie WeilVIOLINEsther Ahn, River Brown, Sophia Chen, Alice Chiu, Jennifer Duo, Noel Fang, Everly Gao, Christian Gonzales, Gabe Joerres, Alexis Kim, Eileen Kim, Eric Lee, Zhiman Li, Ethan Mao, Yena Oh, Bradley Son, Vivian Tang, Beatrice Valenzuela, Christopher Wang, Marcus Wong, Xiaoran Xiong, Felicia Xue, Lily Yang, Erin Yi, Ethan Yung, Mia Zhao, Minlu ZhaoVOCALDima Bakri, Vivian Crosby, Zijie Fu, Amelia Grindall, Isabella Grindall, Adya Hazarika, Elena He, Rishi Kaushik, Serena Khan, Serena Kim, Daphne Kontorinis, Advay Kulkarni, Mia Layhee, Macie Rae Lewis, Alix Marcelin, Aneeka Misra, Nadia Moiseyeva, Jaya Sriram, Aditi Subbaraman, Sophia Tian, Oriane Toguem, Siyona Vakkaleri, Maria Valor, Gigi VegaENSEMBLESAlexander Kim, Daniel Jang, Steve Kim, Nathen Kim, Kelsey Kim, Du Seo, Kang Park, Won Park, Anne Fei, Danah Jang, Enoch Lin, Vincent Lin, Daniel Ziesemer, Jacob Bernhardt, Ethan Chu, Nathan Chia, Jake Wang, Nelson Ma, Jingqi Yang, Jingyue Yang, Stephanie Skor, Ellen Hacker, Kirsti Petraborg, Rosa Thompson-Vieira, Sofia Grundy, Maria Elena Martin, Emily Hsieh, Chloe Lim, Erin Yi, Ashton Yang, Claire Kim, Dohyung KimCONGRATULATIONSThe Charleston International Music Competition congratulates all finalists for their efforts. Their performances stood out for their musicianship, preparation, and attention to detail.Watch the PerformancesAudiences can enjoy the finalists' performances on the Charleston International Music Competition’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@charlestoncompetition Results AnnouncementThe winners of the 2025 Winter Music Competition will be announced on March 10th on the official Results Page: https://charlestoncompetition.com/results/ Upcoming CompetitionsMusicians are encouraged to take part in upcoming competitions, each offering a chance to showcase their abilities: 2025 Classical Music Competition (March 15th deadline)Open to all classical musicians, this competition focuses on interpretations of works from the classical repertoire. 2025 Spring Music Competition (April 15th deadline)A competition welcoming musicians of all styles to celebrate the arrival of spring through music. 2025 Virtuoso Music Competition (May 15th deadline)Designed for advanced musicians looking to showcase technical mastery and artistic interpretation.For updates and more information, visit charlestoncompetition.com.

