MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

Monday, February 24, 2025, to Monday, March 3, 2025

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, February 24, 2025, through Monday, March 3, 2025, MPD detectives and officers recovered 37 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, February 25, 2025

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of Jackson Street, Northeast. CCN: 25-027-439

Wednesday, February 26, 2025

A Thompson Carbine M1 .45 caliber rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 500 block of Lamont Street, Northwest. CCN: 25-027-864

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1600 block of R Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Michael Gilmore, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-027-870

A Diamondback DB9 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following Person was arrested: 39-year-old Maxwell Henry, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Distribution of Marijuana, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. CCN: 25-028-033

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun and a .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1600 block of Q Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, 17-year-old male juvenile, of no fixed address, and 20-year-old Javian Brown, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, National Firearms Act, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-028-062

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of New Jersey Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Ahmad Hassan Latief, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Entry of a Motor Vehicle, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-028-157

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Saquan Harris, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-028-250

A Glock 20 10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Sumner Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Talib Abdul-Wali, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-028-257

A Rock Island Armory M-1911 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of W Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 45-year-old Idris Muhammad Patterson, of New Carrollton, MD, and 45-year-old Antonio Bernard Robinson, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 25-028-362

Thursday, February 27, 2025

A Glock 17 BB gun (pictured below) was recovered in the 300 block of 37th Street, Southeast. CCN: 25-028-446

Two Glock 23 .40 caliber handguns, a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun, and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 200 block of Randolph Place, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 18-year-old Andre Chillous, of Northwest, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Endangerment with a Firearm, Destruction of Property, Murder I, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 25-028-689