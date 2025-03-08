Free State Government on Executive Council (Exco) meeting held on 05 March 2025

The Free State Executive Council held the first Exco meeting following the Opening of the Legislature where Premier MaQueen Letsoha-Mathae delivered the State of the Province Address on 21 February 2025. Exco discussions and resolutions centred on the following issues:

Completion of the housing projects

The Executive Council has resolved to ensure that the housing projects that have been ongoing for years are completed by the end of this financial year. These projects include the G-Hostel in Welkom, Matjhabeng and Dark & Silver City in Mangaung. The projects have been delayed by a number of factors ranging from change of contractors, vandalism, disruption by community members, etc.

In the case of Dark & Silver City, an integrated social housing project which is 78% complete, a phased-in occupation approach will be applied to move in the qualifying beneficiaries progressively, starting this month, March 2025. The site will be adequately prepared to be conducive prior to occupation by the beneficiaries. The same approach will be applied at the G-Hostel which is currently 55% complete. The first batch of beneficiaries will move in the completed structures this month while the remaining group will occupy their houses in November 2025.

The occupation of the houses by the rightful beneficiaries will assist in preventing further vandalism of the properties. Exco emphasised that a thorough verification will be conducted to ensure that only qualifying beneficiaries will be allocated the sites. The identification of the beneficiaries is done in consultation with the concerned municipalities and other relevant stakeholders

Contractors doing sub-standard work or abandoning the projects incomplete have been sternly warned to cease these unacceptable and costly practices. Equally, the officials involved in malfeasance activities with regard to allocation and occupation of houses, will not be spared.

Intabazwe Smart City project

This housing project was launched in 2024 to cater for the informal settlement dwellers in the Intabazwe township. Exco undertook to review the approach to this project to ensure that there is an integrated and collaborative planning approach within the departments. The planning of the project is ongoing.

Free State Development Corporation Board

The new Board members have been appointed following the expiration of the term of the previous Board. The following members have been appointed based on their expertise and experience. They are:

1. Mr. N. H. Masithela (Chairperson)

2. Ms. T.V. Tobias (Deputy Chairperson)

3. Ms. V. F. Ramela

4. Ms. B.F. Nakedi

5. Mr. J.M. Laubscher

6. Ms. M.J. Ntshingila

7. Mr. S. Mndawe

Investment and Economic Advisory Council (IEAC)

Following numerous engagements regarding the implementation of various strategies to grow and develop the economy of the province, the Investment and Economic Advisory Council has been established. The members of the IEAC will serve for a period of three years renewable based on their performance and willingness to continue to serve another term.

The functions of the appointed members will amongst others, include:

• Advising the Premier on economic matters

• Monitoring the implementation of the Free State Growth and Development Strategy.

• Promoting and building awareness about economic opportunities in the province

The following members whose appointment will be effective from 01 April 2025.

1. Mr. Dan Mosia (Chairperson)

2. Prof. Pamela Dube (Deputy Chairperson)

3. Mr. Letsholo Mojanaga

4. Dr. Mlungisi Mangwatywa

5. Ms. Dikeledi Tshukulu

6. Ms. Gadija Brown

7. Mr. Makalo Mohale

8. Prof. Fiona Tragenna

9. Dr. Moeketsi Mosola

10. Ms. Kgomotso Magau

11. Mr. Isaac Moroe

12. Mr. Sekhopi Malebo

13. Mr. Msebenzi Dhladhla

14. Mr. Kabelo Mokhele

15. Prof. Frikkie Marais

National Youth Development Agency (NYDA)

Exco deliberated on the presentation made by the provincial NYDA and it requested the organisation to establish offices in all five districts of the province. They were also advised to engage respective departments on project collaboration. Due to current fiscal constraints the Provincial Government could not commit to financial assistance requested but encouraged partnerships between the Provincial Government and NYDA.

Conclusion

Exco congratulated the members appointed to the FDC Board and the IEAC. It further wished them well in their journey of pursuing the attainment of the goal of building a Free State that works for all.



