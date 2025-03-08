Another ‘Se Busca Información’ criminal target is apprehended

EL PASO, Texas – Another criminal target of the “Se Busca Información” campaign was apprehended this week due to the binational cooperation between Mexico and the United States.

On March 6, U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Foreign Operations Branch was informed that Leonel SALAS-Favela, aka "El Sobrino" was apprehended in Poanas, Durango, Mexico. Leonel SALAS-Favela is a current target (EP #3) on the “Se Busca Información” initiative and has an outstanding warrant for aggravated kidnapping. Numerous Government of Mexico agencies participated in the operation targeting Leonel SALAS-Favela. He is being held by Mexican authorities pending criminal prosecution.

Since July 2024, the “Se Busca Información” tip line has received information on Leonel SALAS-Favela`s whereabouts in the state of Durango. El Paso Sector Foreign Operations Branch has provided that information to Government of Mexico officials for action.

The “Se Busca Información” initiative, which means to look for information in English, identifies 10 individuals associated with transnational criminal organizations wanted for crimes ranging from alien smuggling, kidnapping, narcotics trafficking to murder. The individuals are wanted by both U.S. and Mexican law enforcement.

The “Se Busca Información” initiative encourages the public on both sides of the border to anonymously report information about these dangerous, wanted criminals. The phone lines are open 24 hours a day and the calls go directly to El Paso Sector Border Patrol Sector call centers.

The 10 wanted individuals’ pictures are placed on posters, flyers, and billboards. This signage is situated on the United States and Mexico side of the border for public viewing. In Mexico, they are displayed on bulletins and billboards along city streets and on posters in convenience stores. In the United States, posters will be displayed at U.S. Border Patrol stations, immigration checkpoints and international ports of entry in the El Paso and New Mexico border regions.

People who have information about these criminals can confidentially report this information to law enforcement via a 1-800-635-2509, or 915-314-8194, where voice messages, texts, or messaging platform applications such as ‘WhatsApp’ can be used.

“This bilateral initiative between the United States and Mexico is in the best interest of both countries to pursue a safer and more secure border,” said U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Interim Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar. “The ‘Se Busca Información’ is a positive example of how United States and Mexican law enforcement can cooperate to bring dangerous criminals to justice.”