The Guardian Group, LLC announces Fellowship Trained Orthopaedic Surgeon: Wes Madsen, MD, QME

Dr. Wes Madsen has joined The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) in the specialties of Spine and Orthopaedic Surgery

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wes Madsen, MD, QME is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon who is Fellowship trained in Adult Reconstruction. He is also an active researcher and educator, with multiple peer-reviewed publications and conference presentations. He mentors residents, organizes journal clubs, and delivers lectures.As a member of The Guardian Group , his QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:• Concise Reporting• Fair and Objective Analysis• Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation• Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based• Timely Classification of MMIDr. Madsen has registered QME exam locations in the following cities:• Sacramento• Elk Grove• Manteca• Turlock• Madera• Selma• Tulare• Delano• Hanford• BakersfieldHe received his medical degree from the University of Utah School of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of Rochester Medical Center. He further specialized through a fellowship in adult reconstruction at the University of Utah. Dr. Madsen is committed to community service, volunteering for outreach programs and serving as a team physician.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

