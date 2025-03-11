Submit Release
The Guardian Group, LLC announces Fellowship Trained Forensic Psychiatrist: Charletta Dennis, MD, QME

Dr. Charletta Dennis has joined The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) with exams locations across California in the specialty of Psychiatry

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charletta Dennis, MD is a board-certified psychiatrist and is fellowship-trained in forensic psychiatry. Dr. Dennis served as Director of Psychiatry for Wellpath within the Michigan Department of Corrections and has extensive experience in jail-based competency restoration and involuntary medication evaluations.

As a member of The Guardian Group, her QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:

• Concise Reporting
• Fair and Objective Analysis
• Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation
• Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based
• Timely in MMI Classifications

Dr. Dennis has registered QME exam locations in the following cities:

• Victorville
• Fontana
• San Bernardino
• Modesto
• Temecula
• Boyle Heights, Los Angeles
• Fremont
• Compton
• Richmond
• Westmont, Los Angeles

She earned her medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine and completed her residency in Psychiatry at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. She further specialized through a forensic psychiatry fellowship at the University of Michigan/Center for Forensic Psychiatry and a Medical Leadership Fellowship at Henry Ford Hospital.

The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

