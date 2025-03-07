Governor Abbott Announces Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund Grant To KoMiCo

TEXAS, March 7 - March 7, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the fourth Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF) grant of $2 million has been extended to KoMiCo Technology, Inc. (“KoMiCo”) for their facility in Round Rock that provides precision cleaning and coatings for semiconductor wafer manufacturing tools. The expansion is expected to create 70 new jobs and $36 million in capital investment.

“Texas is leading the American resurgence in semiconductor manufacturing and making strategic investments to secure critical domestic supply chains,” said Governor Abbott. “KoMiCo’s $36 million investment to expand their clean room capacity and production lines in Round Rock supports increased chip production right here in Texas. Thanks to industry leaders like KoMiCo growing their presence in our great state, we will continue to lead the nation in innovation and job creation as we build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before.”

KoMiCo, a wholly owned subsidiary of KoMiCo Ltd., provides parts cleaning and coating services as well as sells equipment parts to customers in semiconductor industries. Through their investment, KoMiCo is expanding their facility in Round Rock by over 40,000 square feet to increase their clean room capacity along with their production lines for contamination removal and the application of coatings integral to wafer manufacturing tools to handle advance node (sub 10nm) geometry chamber tool parts. Contamination removal ensures that impurities on a wafer surface are removed through chemical treatments, gas, or physical methods. This is a critical step in semiconductor manufacturing because even microscopic contaminants can cause defects in the microstructures of the wafer.

“KoMiCo is profoundly grateful to the State of Texas for their generous grant supporting the semiconductor manufacturing supply chain,” said KoMiCo USA CEO Sung Soo Jang. “This investment not only reinforces our industry but also strengthens the technological fabric of our nation. With Texas' unwavering support, we are poised to drive innovation, create jobs, and build a brighter future. Thank you, Governor Abbott, for your steadfast commitment to progress and excellence.”

“I’m thrilled about this good investment into good jobs helping manufacture good technology,” said Senator Sarah Eckhardt. “KoMiCo’s continued strong presence in Central Texas supports prosperity for our communities and Texas’ technology innovation leadership.”

Governor Abbott signed into law the Texas CHIPS Act in 2023 to establish the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Fund (TSIF), a new incentive program to encourage the continued leadership of Texas in semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing, as well as the Texas Semiconductor Innovation Consortium (TSIC). These programs, administered by the Texas CHIPS Office, a newly formed division within the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office, are designed to leverage Texas’ investments in the semiconductor industry, encourage semiconductor-related companies to expand in the state, further develop the expertise and capacity of Texas institutions of higher education, and maintain the state’s position as the nation’s leader in semiconductor manufacturing.