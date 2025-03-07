Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Winter Weather Threat

TEXAS, March 7 - March 7, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Abbott today announced that he directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate winter weather resources in anticipation of hazardous impacts forecast in the Texas Panhandle. The Governor also announced that he directed TDEM to request officials from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) join state and local partners to conduct joint preliminary damage assessments in South Texas communities impacted by recent wildfires and North Texas communities impacted by recent severe storms and tornadoes. These assessments will aid in determining whether Texas meets the threshold for additional federal disaster assistance.

"With below-freezing temperatures and snow expected in the Panhandle this weekend, Texas is prepared to deploy all resources and assistance needed to help local communities respond,” said Governor Abbott. “Texans in the Panhandle are urged to remain weather-aware, follow the guidance of state and local officials, and check DriveTexas.org before they travel. As communities across Texas recover from recent wildfires and severe storms, I also requested that the U.S. Small Business Administration help support the state's efforts to assess damage in impacted regions of Texas. This assistance will be a crucial first step for communities in South and North Texas to rebuild and recover."

According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to begin in the Panhandle, High Plains, and South Plains areas, falling tonight and throughout the day on Saturday, with temperatures expected to dip below freezing. Snowfall could exceed four inches. These conditions could bring significant travel disruptions to the region.

Wildfire danger continues with high winds and dry conditions across areas of West, Northwest, and South Texas through midweek next week. The threat for severe weather increases over the weekend across North and East Texas, with primary risks including damaging wind, tornadoes, large hail, and heavy rainfall.

At the Governor’s direction, TDEM activated the following state emergency response resources to support local winter weather response operations:

Texas Department of Transportation: Winter weather roadway equipment and crews pre-treating and treating roadways; personnel and equipment to assist with traffic control and road closures

Additionally, the following state emergency response resources remain engaged in support of local wildfire and severe weather response and recovery efforts:

Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System): State and local firefighters, support personnel, fire engines, bulldozers, and motor graders; federally contracted firefighting aircraft, including large air tankers, single-engine air tankers for retardant drops, air attack platforms for surveillance and spotting, super scoopers for water drops, helicopters with firefighting capability, fire bosses and an aerial supervision module for aerial guidance

State and local firefighters, support personnel, fire engines, bulldozers, and motor graders; federally contracted firefighting aircraft, including large air tankers, single-engine air tankers for retardant drops, air attack platforms for surveillance and spotting, super scoopers for water drops, helicopters with firefighting capability, fire bosses and an aerial supervision module for aerial guidance Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM): The State of Texas Incident Management Team to support deployed emergency response resources across the state; Incident Support Task Force and Disaster Recovery Task Force including Voluntary Agency Liaisons to support recovery efforts

Officials continue to review disaster damage information self-reported by Texans through TDEM’s Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) survey. Texans are urged to report wildfire and storm damage using the iSTAT damage survey at damage.tdem.texas.gov when it is safe to return home. This information helps guide officials to areas where damage has occurred.

Texans can check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, find all-hazards preparedness information at tdem.texas.gov/prepare, and locate additional safety information at TexasReady.gov.