Texas Hosts Vice President Vance, Federal Officials In Eagle Pass

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together with the Trump Administration to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.



Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 531,600 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 51,300 criminal arrests, with more than 43,800 felony charges. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 626 million lethal doses of fentanyl—enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States, Mexico, and Canada combined during this border mission.



Operation Lone Star continues working to undo the damage done by the Biden Administration. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to open border policies.



RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:



Governor Abbott Joins Vice President Vance In Border Security Roundtable In Eagle Pass



On Wednesday, Governor Abbott participated in a border security roundtable with Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and other federal, state, and local leaders at the Eagle Pass Border Patrol Station to discuss President Donald Trump’s ongoing homeland and border security operations.



"Texas serves as a model for border security," said Governor Abbott. “As President Trump said in his speech last night, all our country needed to secure the border was a new President. I thank Vice President Vance, Secretary Hegseth, and Director Gabbard, for their support and for traveling to Texas to see our coordinated border security efforts firsthand. Texas will continue to work with the Trump Administration to arrest, detain, and deport illegal immigrants and stop the flow of deadly drugs like fentanyl into our nation."



The Governor was also joined by Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks, U.S. Acting Commissioner for U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Pete Flores, Congressman Tony Gonzales, Attorney General Ken Paxton, Eagle Pass Mayor Rolando Salinas, Jr., National Border Patrol Council President Paul Perez, and other federal, state, and local leaders.



Governor Abbott Meets With Texas Border Sheriffs In Austin



Earlier this week, Governor Abbott took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to highlight his meeting with the Texas Border Sheriff’s Coalition in Austin. The Governor and border sheriffs discussed Texas’ ongoing effort to partner with the Trump Administration on homeland and border security operations.



Texas will continue to work with federal and local partners to protect Texas communities and secure the southern border.

Governor Abbott: Texas National Guard Soldiers Patrol Border In Hidalgo County



On Sunday, Governor Abbott shared photos on X of Texas National Guard soldiers conducting patrols in remote areas of dense brush along the Rio Grande River.



Soldiers look for signs of illegal immigrants to track them down and arrest them.

WATCH: DPS Arrests Two Smugglers After Pursuit In Cameron County



A smuggler in a black Chrysler 300 led DPS troopers on a high-speed pursuit in Cameron County earlier this week. The smuggler, Benjamin Barbosa, from Brownsville, drove on the wrong side of the road through oncoming traffic until troopers conducted a PIT maneuver to successfully stop the pursuit.



Barbosa and his passenger, Marcos Julian, from San Benito, then led DPS troopers on a short foot pursuit before being arrested. Barbosa was charged with evading arrest, smuggling of persons with the likelihood of serious bodily injury or death, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Julian was charged with smuggling of persons with the likelihood of serious bodily injury or death, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.



DPS troopers referred five illegal immigrants, from Mexico and Venezuela, who had been found inside the vehicle to Border Patrol.

DPS Arrests Criminal Illegal Immigrant On 10 Most Wanted List In San Antonio



This week, DPS troopers arrested another fugitive from Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List in San Antonio.



Clarence Enyi Mfor, 37, a criminal illegal immigrant from Cameroon, was taken into custody in San Antonio by DPS Special Agents assigned to the Texas Anti-Gang Center. Mfor had been wanted out of Bexar County since January for sexual assault.



Last year, Governor Abbott launched Texas' 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List to locate and arrest repeat offenders who have entered the country illegally and are wanted for dangerous crimes committed in Texas.



WATCH: DPS Deploys Cutting-Edge Technology To Stop Human Smuggling, Secure Border



On Sunday, DPS Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez took NewsNation’s Jorge Ventura for an inside look at how the department uses drone technology to monitor smuggling activity along the southern border.



“The guide literally makes it to U.S. soil, and he is walking up and down checking to see if there’s any law enforcement in the area for a couple of minutes,” said Sgt. Casarez. “Then he goes back once it’s clear and starts bringing his people that he is trying to cross. So it’s an overall operation from [the cartels] on their side.”



DPS drones are equipped with heat sensors to monitor the border for any illegal activity. DPS also places game cameras in strategic areas to catch smugglers, using motions alerts to pinpoint where Operation Lone Star and federal partners need to deploy.

Texas National Guard Continue Advanced Training With Border Patrol, DPS



Last month, Texas National Guard soldiers with Task Force East trained alongside DPS and Border Patrol for several weeks.



The comprehensive training program includes handcuff and baton techniques, use of force protocols, and three days of classroom instruction.



This training equips Texas National Guard soldiers with the skills and knowledge they need to assist federal law enforcement following their deputization.



Governor Abbott signed a Memorandum of Understanding between Texas and U.S. Customs and Border Protection that grants the Texas National Guard the power to make immigration arrests.

60 Texas National Guard Soldiers Deputized In El Paso



Last week, 60 Texas National Guard soldiers were deputized by U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector Chief Walter N. Slosar. Soldiers will be operating under Title 8 authority, which expands their authority to support law enforcement operations along the southern border and arrest illegal immigrants.



Hundreds of Texas National Guard soldiers have been deputized in the past month to assist Border Patrol to secure the southern border.



Title 8 outlines the nation’s immigration laws, which governs the legal entry, presence, and removal of illegal immigrants in the United States. Title 8 also provides the framework for border enforcement, deportations procedures, and penalties for illegal entry.