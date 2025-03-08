Federal Firearms Ban Wrong Approach for Enhancing Public Safety

CANADA, March 8 - Released on March 7, 2025

On March 7, 2025, the federal government expanded the number of firearms listed as prohibited for sale and ownership in Canada. The expanded ban includes the addition of 179 firearms to the banned list that has swelled from an initial 1,500 to over 2,500 models of firearms. Many of these firearms are commonly used in Saskatchewan and across Canada for hunting and sport target shooting.

"Ensuring the safety and security of communities is a top priority for our government," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod said. "Further expansion of the firearms ban will not reduce criminal activity and will only increase the budget for a federal buyback program that has already cost taxpayers $75 million. Continuing to target lawful firearms owners will not stop criminal acts involving firearms. Rather, we need to focus on addressing gang activity, the illegal use of firearms and the smuggling of firearms into Canada."

Saskatchewan continues to take tangible steps to reduce firearms-related crime. The Saskatchewan Firearms Office (SFO) administers The Saskatchewan Firearms Act and federal firearms legislation to promote the safe use and storage of firearms, ensure proper licensing of all firearms owners and address firearms-related crime. The SFO is also responsible for licensing federal seizure agents who will be tasked with collecting, transporting firearms, ammunition and accessories seized by the federal government through their proposed buyback program. To date, no one from the federal government has applied to be a seizure agent in Saskatchewan.

"The SFO, through our Saskatchewan Ballistics Lab and firearms safety education programs, are supporting law enforcement and promoting responsible firearms ownership to minimize their illegal or unauthorized use," Saskatchewan Firearms Commissioner Robert Freberg said. "This announcement will only criminalize more lawful firearms owners, impact the heritage of responsible firearms ownership, and create more financial concerns for businesses and individuals already absorbing losses for firearms they cannot sell or use as a result of these ongoing, arbitrary bans. These funds would be better spent supporting initiatives that encourage safe firearms use and target illegal activities involving firearms and smuggling across Canada."

In spring 2024, the SFO opened the Saskatchewan Ballistics Lab at its temporary location in the Saskatoon Police Service to conduct ballistics testing and tracing the origin of firearms seized during police investigations in Saskatoon and Prince Albert. The permanent Ballistics Lab is slated to open and expand services in Saskatoon in fall 2025 to conduct firearms identification, ballistics testing, serial number restoration and firearms tracing for all municipal police services in the province.

The lab is already reducing firearms testing backlogs and has successfully traced several firearms back to criminal investigations in Saskatchewan, Canada and the United States. Last week, the lab was recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice for helping to prevent criminal networks from engaging in cross-border firearms trafficking and improving community safety in Saskatchewan, Canada and the U.S.

An Amnesty Order is in place for these newly prohibited firearms until March 1, 2026.

-30-

For more information, contact: