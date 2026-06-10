Saskatchewan Expands Export Markets Across European Union

CANADA, June 10 - Released on June 9, 2026

Province's market diversification in action on latest international mission.

Today, Premier Scott Moe is leading a mission to the European Union (EU) to promote trade diversification and attract investment for Saskatchewan. The mission includes meetings in Belgium, the Czech Republic, France and Poland, and focuses on Saskatchewan’s role in energy security, defense and trade.

“Protecting and growing Saskatchewan’s economy means building on our strong international partnerships while expanding into new markets,” Moe said. “This mission to the European Union is about strengthening those relationships and positioning Saskatchewan as a trusted supplier. As global demand rises for energy, critical minerals, food and defense capabilities, Saskatchewan has what the world needs. We are focused on opening new doors for our producers, expanding trade, and connecting our businesses to opportunities across Europe and beyond.”

During the mission, the delegation will attend Eurosatory in Paris, a premier global event for the defense sector that draws over 120,000 visitors. It provides government officials with targeted access to buyers from Europe and allied markets, supporting Saskatchewan suppliers’ integration into international supply chains.

Saskatchewan has seen major gains in trade with the EU. Over the past five years, Saskatchewan’s exports to the EU increased by 137.9 per cent, from $1.6 billion in 2021 to $3.8 billion in 2025. Top export products include uranium, canola seed, potash, durum wheat and non-durum wheat.

The mission will run from June 9 to 19, 2026.

For more information on Saskatchewan's international network, visit: InvestSK.ca.

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