Rural Municipality Fined $30,000 for Worker Injury

CANADA, June 10 - Released on June 10, 2026

On May 26, 2026, Rural Municipality of Montmartre No. 126. pleaded guilty in Regina Provincial Court to one violation of The Occupational Health and Safety Regulations, 2020.

The company was charged with contravening subclause 9-17(3)(a)(ii) of the regulations (being an employer at a place of employment, fail to provide the worker with a suitable cage or other restraining device to contain flying parts in the event of a split-rim assembly or locking ring assembly failure or tire rupture, resulting in a serious injury of a worker).

As a result, the Court imposed a fine of $21,428.57 plus a victim fine surcharge of $8,571.43, for a total amount of $30,000. In addition to the fine, the employer made a $30,000 non-tax-deductible donation to the Village of Montmartre Fire Department for equipment upgrades and the incident will be publicized through local media describing the rural municipality's responsibility, the lessons learned, and remedial steps taken.

The charges stemmed from a worksite incident that occurred on August 28, 2023, in Montmartre, Saskatchewan. A worker was seriously injured by the explosive separation of a tire and rim while reinflating the tire.

The Ministry of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety works with employers and workers to eliminate workplace injuries and illnesses through education, intervention and enforcement.

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