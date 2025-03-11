The Guardian Group, LLC announces Fellowship Trained Pain/PM&R Specialist: Renuka Rudra, MD, QME

Dr. Renuka Rudra has joined The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) in the specialties of Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renuka Tania Rudra , MD, QME is a Board-Certified Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Pain Medicine Specialist who is Fellowship trained in Chronic Pain Management. She has published research on pain medicine and has presented at national conferences. Dr. Rudra has held leadership roles, including Chair of the Trainee Committee at the Pennsylvania Pain Society. Currently, she is an interventional pain physician at Boomerang Healthcare, helping patients regain function and improve their quality of life.As a member of The Guardian Group , her QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:• Concise Reporting• Fair and Objective Analysis• Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation• Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based• Timely in the Classification of MMIDr. Rudra has registered QME exam locations in the following cities:• Modesto• Roseville• Stockton• Sacramento• San Francisco• Oakland• Alameda• San Leandro• Oxnard• Santa RosaDr. Renuka Rudra graduated with a B.S. in Ecology, Behavior, and Evolution from UCLA, obtained a master's in Biomedical Sciences from Rosalind Franklin University, and earned her medical degree from Pennsylvania State University. Dr. Rudra completed her residency in PM&R and fellowship in chronic pain management at Pennsylvania State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.