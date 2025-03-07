Ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας κ. Νίκος Χριστοδουλίδης δέχθηκε σήμερα το απόγευμα στο Προεδρικό Μέγαρο τον Υφυπουργό για την Ευρώπη και τη Βόρεια Αμερική του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου κ. Stephen Doughty.

Μετά από τη συνάντηση, ο Βρετανός Υφυπουργός δήλωσε στα ΜΜΕ ότι είχε μια εξαιρετική συζήτηση με τον Πρόεδρο της Δημοκρατίας.

Πρόσθεσε ότι είναι περήφανος για τις σε βάθος και ιστορικές σχέσεις μεταξύ της Κύπρου και του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου, επισημαίνοντας ότι και στη γενέτειρά του, το Cardiff, υπάρχει μια μεγάλη κυπριακή κοινότητα.

Πρόσθεσε ότι με τον Πρόεδρο Χριστοδουλίδη είχαν μια πολύ εποικοδομητική συνάντηση, κατά τη διάρκεια της οποίας συζήτησαν θέματα που άπτονται των διμερών σχέσεων, των γεωπολιτικών εξελίξεων και, κυρίως, των επικείμενων συνομιλιών στη Γενεύη, ενώ ανέφερε ότι συνάντηση είχε και με τον Τουρκοκύπριο ηγέτη.

Τέλος, ο Βρετανός αξιωματούχος ανέφερε ότι προσβλέπει στην περαιτέρω εμβάθυνση των σχέσεων μεταξύ Κύπρου και Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου.

The President of the Republic of Cyprus received United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Europe

The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Nikos Christodoulides, received today, at the Presidential Palace, the Minister of State for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories of the United Kingdom, Mr Stephen Doughty.