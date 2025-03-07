The President of the Republic of Cyprus received United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Europe
Ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας κ. Νίκος Χριστοδουλίδης δέχθηκε σήμερα το απόγευμα στο Προεδρικό Μέγαρο τον Υφυπουργό για την Ευρώπη και τη Βόρεια Αμερική του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου κ. Stephen Doughty.
Μετά από τη συνάντηση, ο Βρετανός Υφυπουργός δήλωσε στα ΜΜΕ ότι είχε μια εξαιρετική συζήτηση με τον Πρόεδρο της Δημοκρατίας.
Πρόσθεσε ότι είναι περήφανος για τις σε βάθος και ιστορικές σχέσεις μεταξύ της Κύπρου και του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου, επισημαίνοντας ότι και στη γενέτειρά του, το Cardiff, υπάρχει μια μεγάλη κυπριακή κοινότητα.
Πρόσθεσε ότι με τον Πρόεδρο Χριστοδουλίδη είχαν μια πολύ εποικοδομητική συνάντηση, κατά τη διάρκεια της οποίας συζήτησαν θέματα που άπτονται των διμερών σχέσεων, των γεωπολιτικών εξελίξεων και, κυρίως, των επικείμενων συνομιλιών στη Γενεύη, ενώ ανέφερε ότι συνάντηση είχε και με τον Τουρκοκύπριο ηγέτη.
Τέλος, ο Βρετανός αξιωματούχος ανέφερε ότι προσβλέπει στην περαιτέρω εμβάθυνση των σχέσεων μεταξύ Κύπρου και Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου.
********************
The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Nikos Christodoulides, received today, at the Presidential Palace, the Minister of State for Europe, North America and Overseas Territories of the United Kingdom, Mr Stephen Doughty.
In his remarks to the media following the meeting, Mr Doughty said: «It’s not my first time in Cyprus. I’m hugely proud of the deep and historical relations between the United Kingdom and Cyprus. There is a strong Cypriot community in my own hometown in Cardiff.
It’s a pleasure to be back here. I had very constructive meetings today, particularly discussing issues relating to our bilateral relationship, the geopolitical circumstances and also, crucially, ahead of the settlement talks in Geneva in about ten days’ time, I have had an excellent meeting with President Christodoulides and a meeting with Mr Tatar.
We’ve had constructive discussions today and I look forward to deepening our relationship even further».
The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr Nikos Christodoulides, receives the Minister of State of the United Kingdom for Europe and North America, Mr Stephen Doughty, at the Presidential Palace, in Lefkosia, Cyprus.
