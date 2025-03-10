Jones Lake Management partners with Savin Lake Services to expand into Michigan, adding dredging capabilities and enhancing lake management services

We are excited to partner with Savin Lake Services as the ideal foundation for our expansion into Michigan.” — Tom Barry, CEO of Jones Lake Management

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jones Lake Management announced today that it has partnered with Savin Lake Services (“Savin”), a well-established provider of pond and lake management services in the Michigan market, based out of Hale, Michigan. This strategic partnership will enhance Jones Lake Management’s service offering by incorporating Savin’s proven dredging operations, which will significantly expand the Company’s capabilities. By adding dredging capabilities to its service portfolio, Jones Lake Management will be able to offer more comprehensive solutions to its customers.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Jones Lake Management,” said Guy Savin, Owner of Savin Lake Services. “The core values of Jones Lake Management align seamlessly with our company values, particularly their commitment to providing exceptional industry expertise, outstanding customer services, and high-quality solutions.”

“We are excited to partner with Savin Lake Services as the ideal foundation for our expansion into Michigan. The Savin team’s strong reputation for excellence and steadfast commitment to superior customer service aligns well with our values.” said Tom Barry, CEO of Jones Lake Management. “This partnership marks the beginning of an exciting chapter, and we look forward to welcoming Savin’s team and valued customers into the Jones Lake Management family.”

Guy Savin will continue to lead operations in Michigan, focusing on expanding the company’s presence across the state and enhancing dredging operations throughout Jones Lake Management’s broader network. He will be supported by a talented management team, including Matt Novotny (Operations Manager), Mike Kujawa (Pond Services Manager), Eric Largent (Sales and Market Development Manager), and Rhonda Sumeracki (Office Manager), whose expertise will be pivotal to the continued growth and success of the business.

About Savin Lake Services

Savin Lake Services, headquartered in Hale, Michigan, has been managing lakes and ponds in Michigan since 1995. With nearly 30 years of experience, Savin serves more than 75 lakes and 250 ponds across the state, offering a full suite of pond and lake management services including mechanical harvesting, herbicide and biological controls, water quality testing and consulting, fountain and aeration systems, and dredging operations. In addition, Savin is currently the only lake management in the state utilizing drones equipped with GPS rate-controlled liquid and granular herbicide application systems, mapping software, and obstacle avoidance features.

About Jones Lake Management

Jones Lake Management, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is an industry leading provider of professional pond and lake management services. With operations spanning 22 offices across 11 states, the Company has expanded its reach to 24 states. Jones Lake Management offers a comprehensive range of services, including annual recurring pond and lake treatment services, fish stocking, aeration systems and maintenance services, algae and aquatic weed management, dredging services, and other related services. To learn more about Jones Lake Management, please visit https://joneslakemanagement.com/.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.