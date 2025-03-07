Alonzo King LINES Ballet Brings Visionary Dance Performance to Gonzaga

The Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center announces an exceptional evening of dance with San Francisco-based company Alonzo King LINES Ballet for one night only on Saturday, March 29, at 7:30 p.m.

Renowned for his groundbreaking approach to contemporary ballet, Alonzo King, founder and artistic director of Alonzo King LINES Ballet, has been hailed as a visionary choreographer who is altering the way we look at and think about movement. The New York Times calls his work “astonishingly original,” while King describes his choreography as “thought structures,” created by the manipulation of energies that exist in matter through laws which govern the shapes and movement directions of everything that exists.

For this performance, Alonzo King LINES Ballet pays tribute to the iconic Alice Coltrane — spiritual leader, composer, pianist, and harpist — and the imaginative storytelling of Maurice Ravel in Ma mère l’Oye (Mother Goose) through King’s electrifying choreography.

With Ode to Alice Coltrane, King dives back into Coltrane’s legacy to create a ballet inspired by her masterpieces, including Journey In Satchidananda — recognized as one of Rolling Stone magazine’s greatest albums — A Monastic Trio, Universal Consciousness, and Ptah, the El Daoud.

Ma mère l’Oye (Mother Goose) highlights King’s recent collaboration with the San Francisco Symphony, where dancers explore Ravel’s enchanting 1912 suite with a fresh twist. “I’m not trying to recreate Mother Goose fairy tales,” King explains. “My goal is to uncover the deeper allegorical meanings behind them and bring those to life through dance.”

Alonzo King LINES Ballet will perform on Saturday, March 29, at 7:30 p.m. at the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center Coughlin Theater, 211 E. DeSmet Ave. in Spokane. Reserved seat tickets are $46-$66 for the general public and $10 for Gonzaga University students (while supplies last), and available at https://bit.ly/AlonzoKingLINES or by visiting the Myrtle Woldson Performing Arts Center Box Office Monday – Friday noon-5 p.m. or by calling 509-313-2787.