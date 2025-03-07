The QR Code to Success: How Data-Driven Strategies Led to a Successful Trade Mission

When CS Idaho met with Viiision, a SaaS company that creates patented multi-lingual QR codes for specialized content, the office encouraged Andrea Sorenson, CEO, to apply and join the “Women in Tech Trade Mission” to Europe.

Following acceptance into the trade mission, the Rural Export Center (REC) was engaged to provide in-depth country reports with the assistance of CS Lisbon, CS Paris, & CS Amsterdam. The REC found 32 potential partners as well as provided a market analysis of the travel and tourism industry and each country’s language diversity. In addition to reviewing the market analysis, CS Lisbon, CS Paris, & CS Amsterdam set up B2B meetings and provided logistics support.

The trade mission resulted in opportunities with theme parks and wineries in France, car manufacturers in Germany, and museums in many countries.



After the trade mission, Andrea advised, “The contact information for the companies (from the REC Country Reports) was sent to the CS specialists in each country, and that guided the contacts they set me up with. The meetings were super specific to the interests and needs of Viiision. They were amazing!

She continued, “I have a deep gratitude for U.S. Commercial Service and Idaho Commerce and the support and resources they have provided to Viiision. Now, as Viiision becomes international, they continue to guide us in navigating.”



The U.S. Commercial Service (CS Idaho, CS Lisbon, CS Paris, CS Amsterdam, and the Rural Export Center) and Idaho Commerce worked in partnership to substantially change the trajectory of Viiision’s international development.

