Governor Stein Announces 30-Day FEMA Extension for Individual Assistance

Comunicado de Prensa en español

Today, FEMA granted Governor Josh Stein’s request for a 30-day extension for disaster survivors to apply for FEMA’s individual assistance (IA) program. The new deadline is April 7, 2025. Governor Stein released the following statement on the extension:

“Thank you to FEMA and the Trump Administration for granting North Carolina’s request to extend the individual assistance program and to our Congressional delegation for its support. This is a positive step forward, and I urge affected residents from western North Carolina to apply for FEMA funding to help them get back on their feet.

“We continue to seek adequate funding from Congress and the General Assembly for the ongoing recovery efforts. The people of western North Carolina need more federal support to build back stronger.”

Homeowners and renters in Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba, Cherokee, Clay, Cleveland, Forsyth, Gaston, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Iredell, Jackson, Lee, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Nash, Polk, Rowan, Rutherford, Stanly, Surry, Swain, Transylvania, Union, Watauga, Wilkes, Yadkin, and Yancey counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians with uninsured losses from Tropical Storm Helene may be eligible to apply for FEMA assistance.

Last month, Governor Stein requested an additional $19 billion in federal funds to restore infrastructure, support home repair and renovation, and reduce impacts from future natural disasters. He also invited North Carolinians to participate in the finalization of an Action Plan for distributing $1.4 billion awarded by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

There are several ways to apply:

(Most Recommended): Visit a Disaster Recovery Center in your community. Visit fema.gov/drc to locate the closest location. Call the FEMA hotline at 1-800-621-3362 between the hours of 7am and midnight. Go online to disasterassistance.gov

Survivors who have insurance are encouraged to file a claim for disaster-caused damage with your insurance company before they apply for FEMA assistance. Survivors do not need to wait for an insurance settlement to apply for FEMA assistance. FEMA may provide financial assistance to eligible survivors who are uninsured or underinsured.

If you have been denied for FEMA assistance, you can submit an appeal by visiting a Disaster Recovery Center in your community, by calling 1-800-621-3362, or by going online to disasterassistance.gov. You can also visit https://legalaidnc.org/project/disaster-relief-project/ .

Finally, disaster survivors that need assistance or resources to aid in recovery can call the North Carolina Disaster Case Management Program (NC-DCM) at 1-844-746-2326 or visit ncdps.gov/Helene/dcm. NC-DCM is currently assisting over 2,700 cases and has taken over 8,500 calls since December. With over 500 resources and partnerships available, the NC-DCM case managers can help to find solutions for individual disaster survivor needs to help facilitate their recovery.



