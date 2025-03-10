APTIA GROUP BRINGS HOME TWO 2025 SILVER STEVIE AWARDS

Aptia Group announces awards for the 2025 Stevie Awards for both Contact Center of the Year and Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year.

We are honored to receive two Silver Stevie Awards for our outstanding customer service and contact center excellence. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our entire Aptia team.” — Jeff Williams, President and CEO Aptia Group

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aptia Insurance Services Group , a benefits administration provider, is thrilled to announce their Silver Awards for the 19th Annual 2025 Stevie Awards for both Contact Center of the Year (Up to 100 Seats) and Front-Line Customer Service Team of the Year. The StevieAwards are the some of the world's premier business awards created in 2002 to honor and generate public recognition of the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide.The judges of this year’s competition recognized Aptia ’s continual adaptation to the ever-changing technological landscape to meet customers’ needs and goals. Judges also commended Aptia for its industry-leading customer satisfaction and Net Promoter Scores, as well as its ability to deliver exceptional service under pressure while maintaining rapid response times and low abandonment rates.Despite the inherently challenging nature of the healthcare industry, Aptia was praised for its exceptional customer service, and investment in staff training and innovation to further enhance consumer experience."We are honored to receive two Silver Stevie Awards for our outstanding customer service and contact center excellence. This recognition is a testament to the dedication, expertise, and passion of our entire Aptia team, who go above and beyond every day to support our clients and their employees. At Aptia, we take immense pride in delivering exceptional service, and it is truly rewarding to see our efforts acknowledged. We sincerely thank the Stevie Awards and the judges for this honor and for recognizing the hard work and commitment that drive our success," said Jeff Williams, CEO and President of Aptia Group US.This recognition follows Aptia’s strong performance at the 2024 Stevie Awards, winning a silver medal for Contact Center/ Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the year and a bronze medal for Achievement in Self-Service Sales.About AptiaAptia is a trusted provider of employee benefits and pensions administration services, with offices in the U.K. and U.S., supported by shared services in India and Portugal. It manages programs covering over 7 million people and serving more than 1,100 clients. Aptia delivers efficient and reliable solutions that ensure the smooth management of pension plans and employee benefits programs. Our dedicated team of experts combines in-depth knowledge with leading technology to simplify the administration process.Connect with Aptia on our Website or LinkedIn

