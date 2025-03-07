Submit Release
Bay Area city’s ban on homeless encampments triggers legal battle

A Fremont law that makes it a crime to camp in public or help a homeless person do so violates the rights of unhoused people and those seeking to assist them, according to a newly filed lawsuit.

