SCDC ANNOUNCES NEW CONTRACTUAL AGREEMENT WITH ZIEGLER COOPER ARCHITECTS FOR INTERIOR DESIGN ON UPCOMING PROJECTS

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp SCDC ) is pleased to announce a new contractual agreement for interior design with Ziegler Cooper Architects , (ZCA) a prominent architectural firm based in Houston, Texas. Ziegler Cooper Architects excels in designing well-appointed, amenity-rich, mid-rise, and high-rise projects.Established in 1977, Ziegler Cooper Architects has become one of Houston's leading architectural firms, offering services both nationally and internationally. ZCA specializes in a wide variety of sectors, including urban architecture, workplace interiors, worship, education, community, and health & wellness. With an impressive urban residential portfolio totaling 35 million square feet, ZCA is dedicated to reshaping the urban landscape into denser, more inviting, and more walkable communities.The firm has earned numerous accolades, including the International Interior Design Association (IIDA) 2022 Pinnacle Award for Large Firm of the Year, showcasing their global influence and excellence. They have also received recognition for "Best Use of Labels" at CANstruction and proudly received the prestigious AMCH Golden Trowel Award. ZCA is celebrated for its dedication to crafting beautiful, mixed-use, functional, and sustainable buildings that enrich lives and elevate the human spirit.Managing Partner, Scott Ziegler stated, “Partnering with SCDC is an opportunity we are excited about contributing our expertise in interior design. They are revolutionizing multifamily living, and we are delighted to utilize our experience to enhance their vision for these transformative multifamily communities that can reshape the future of apartment living.”S.H.A.R.E.'s Founder and Chief Visionary Officer shared, "We are thrilled to have partnered with Ziegler-Cooper Architects as we work together to bring our vision to life. ZCA’s decades of experience and craftsmanship will elevate SCDC’s interior design, creating an elevated standard of luxurious living for the middle class."This new partnership will enhance SCDC’s already skilled internal team. Together, ZCA is joining in helping SCDC set a new benchmark by delivering exceptional living experiences and elevating housing standards with thoughtful, modern designs.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers, along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices for residents; SCDC contributes to communities by providing superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp headquarters are in Houston. For more information, please visit www.sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. The actual results may vary.

