S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp Announces Signing of New Property in Pearland, Texas

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is excited to announce the signing of a contract for a prime thirty-acre property in the vibrant city of Pearland, Texas. The development will be situated along Highway 288 just south of the Sam Houston Tollway. This strategic location promises proximity to prime shopping, entertainment, grocery, medical facilities, and other community necessities, ensuring the success and appeal of the project.This prime development site benefits from frontage road access to Highway 288, with access to Beltway 8, Interstate 45, Highway 59, and Loop 610, coupled with a newly completed interchange between SH 288 and Beltway 8, ensuring seamless connectivity access to the Metro Houston area. The location is a short 20-minute drive to downtown Houston, making it exceptionally convenient for business and leisure.SCDC’s internal team along with professional civil engineers and others from Kimley-Horn will lead the due diligence necessary to determine the final feasibility and suitability for the project over the next couple of months. Meetings will be held with the City of Pearland and other municipality essential service providers before final closing and planning for the project will commence. Upon full clearance, full site plans and development planning will be released as updates.Pearland is an ideal location for SCDC's newest community, with Pearland Town Center offering an array of shopping, dining, and entertainment options, and Centennial Park providing a vibrant outdoor space for recreation. With a focus on overall well-being, SCDC developments provide residents with a sustainable lifestyle and a sense of community in meticulously crafted luxury communities. Additionally, the community's prime location offers convenient accessibility to key destinations such as the Houston Medical Center, Hobby Airport, and NRG Stadium, making it an attractive choice for residents seeking a blend of luxury and connectivity.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) develops Class-A Apartments that epitomize a blend of luxury and eco-conscious living. Employing a proprietary Social Community Engineering™ approach, SCDC ensures tenants access to unparalleled amenities at rental prices that remain within the reach of middle-income families. Each professionally interior-designed, fully furnished multifamily unit is meticulously staged to evoke an ambiance reminiscent of a million-dollar residence, underscoring SCDC's dedication to excellence and Environmental Social Governance. SCDC’s meticulously crafted luxury communities prioritize comfort, convenience, and well-being, which will nurture a profound sense of residing in a sustainable community, among our residents. SCDC remains steadfast in its commitment to curating an opulent atmosphere, guaranteeing tenants an unparalleled living experience.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

