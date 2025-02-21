S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp Teams Up with Trend Architects to Drive Innovative Design Solutions

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) has announced a new contractual partnership with Trend Architects , a leading full-service architectural firm based in Houston, Texas. This collaboration adds Trend Architects' innovative design and project management expertise to SCDC’s major development project, Tranquil Tavern Villas. As one of SCDC’s professional consultants, Trend Architects' commitment to sustainable and functional design will enhance SCDC's current projects, while complementing the strengths of SCDC’s internal team of architects, engineers, and the executive leaders of its subsidiaries.Trend Architects is a premier full-service architectural firm, renowned for delivering innovative design, meticulous planning, and comprehensive project management services to both public and private clients. With a portfolio of successful projects in the Houston, Texas area, Trend Architects has firmly established itself as a regional leader. The firm is known for its unwavering commitment to sustainable and functional design, created by a team of highly skilled professionals dedicated to providing exceptional value and efficiency for every project. Trend’s collaborative, client-focused approach consistently yields outstanding results, earning the firm a reputation for excellence and a high rate of repeat business.Trend Architects' dedication to excellence has been recognized through their impactful and innovative designs. The firm's cutting-edge approach to architecture is evident in recent projects that include the Sante Luxury Lounge in Houston’s Upper Kirby, where the Trend team transformed the property into a high-end, sophisticated environment, showcasing Trend’s commitment to providing clients with design elements that enhance the guest experience. Their ability to blend functionality with aesthetic appeal has earned the firm a reputation for delivering exceptional results and setting new standards in architectural design. Trend’s team includes architects registered in multiple states and NCARB-certified professionals with advanced degrees in Urban Design and LEED AP credentials. This diverse expertise allows Trend Architects to create functional, eco-friendly spaces tailored to their clients' visions."The partnership between Trend Architects and SCDC on the Tranquil Tavern Villas project allows us to pioneer architectural innovation that fosters sustainable and dynamic communities," expressed Sadaf Bijan, Principal Architect, Trend Architects. "Working alongside a team dedicated to forward-thinking, community-centered development aligns perfectly with our commitment to pushing the boundaries of architectural design."“We are excited to collaborate with Trend Architects, a firm whose innovative approach to urban development aligns perfectly with our mission. Their visionary designs and commitment to excellence make them an invaluable partner as we work to redefine contemporary living spaces and create lasting impact in our communities.”– Odell Abdur-Raheem – Founder SCDCThe strategic collaboration between SCDC and Trend Architects represents a shared commitment to excellence and innovation in the architectural and community development sectors. With this new partnership, SCDC is poised to enhance its capabilities and ensure the successful execution of projects that will shape vibrant, sustainable communities for years to come. This alliance underscores both organizations' dedication to delivering high-quality, impactful developments that meet the evolving needs of their clients and the broader community.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston.For more information, please visit https://www.scdctexas.com All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. The actual results may vary.

