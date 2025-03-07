New ADVISER Validation Errors/Warnings – to be activated 3/14/2025

Public Districts and Special Purpose Schools

The errors/warnings listed below are set to be activated in the 2024-2025 school year in ADVISER Validation on Friday 3/14/2025. The errors/warnings will only display for Districts/Special Purpose Schools if data indicates they are warranted. The Service Desk has developed articles, linked below, to help resolve these errors/warnings if needed.

Warning 812: Exited Student Found With Subsequent Enrollment In Current Year

A student that was reported by your district as having an Exit Withdraw code of 202 “Dropout”, 205 “Not Enrolled Eligible to Return”, or 209 “Withdrawal From Mandatory Attendance” was found to have an enrollment record (in either your district or another) with an entry date later in this school year than the exit date. Please verify if the student’s exit date or code should be updated to reflect this, though the exit that was reported may be accurate if indicating that the student left school and has rejoined.

Critical Error 813: Special Education Part C Program Is Invalid For Students Age 4 Or Older

Students who are age 4 or older as of 8/31 should not be reported with a Special Education Part C Program. Please correct the Special Education Program to ensure it reflects the appropriate services and setting for the child’s age, or verify the student’s birth date is correct in the ADVISER Person ID system.

Warning 814: Special Education Part C Program Is Invalid For Students Age 3

Students who are age 3 as of 8/31 should not be reported with a Special Education Part C Program. Please correct the Special Education Program to ensure it reflects the appropriate services and setting for the child’s age, or verify the student’s birth date is correct in the ADVISER Person ID system.

Error 815: Student Program Record Has a Begin Date That Is Not Within the Current School Year

Student program record has a begin date that is not within the current school year and should be corrected. All program begin dates should fall between 7/1 and 6/30 of the current school year even if the student was associated with the program in prior school years.

Error 816: Student With Exit Withdraw Code 208 “Maximum Age” Is Younger Than the Maximum Age at Year End

A student who will still be age 21 as the end of the school year (6/30) has an enrollment record reported with an Exit Withdraw Code of 208 “Maximum Age”. Students who are 21 years old are still considered to be school age. Please correct the enrollment record for the student if incorrect, or verify the student’s birth date is correct in the ADVISER Person ID system.

Error 817: Student With Special Education Exit Reason SPED05 “Reached Maximum Age” Is Younger Than the Maximum Age at Year End

A student who will still be age 21 as the end of the school year (6/30) has a Special Education program reported with an Exit Reason of SPED05 “Reached Maximum Age”. Students who are 21 years old are still considered to be school age. Please correct the special education program for the student if incorrect, or verify the student’s birth date is correct in the ADVISER Person ID system.

Service Desk ADVISER Validation Help site