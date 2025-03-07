Submit Release
Weekly Traffic Update: March 7, 2025

Kentucky St. lane closure from 12th St. to 11th St.

Beginning Monday, March 10, City contractors will close one lane of Kentucky St. between W 12th St. and W 11th St. for tree removal work in the area.

The City anticipates this work to be completed by the end of the day Tuesday, March 11, pending weather or other delays.

 

 

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org

