A NEW ROCKUMENTARY FOR THE DREAM-DRIVEN, 'A WEEK OF WHAT I LIVE FOR'

Members of The Groovalution (from left to right): keyboardist Jeff Motley, guitarist Randy Boland, rapper Prodeje, and drummer Jody Giachello. Keyboardist Jeff Motley adds his magic to the mix at Band Camp with ellee ven and The Groovalution What I Live For Album

ellee ven and The Groovalution Unveil a Rockumentary Exploring Creativity, Collaboration, and Musical Alchemy

There’s only one Big Prodéje, so why would I try to be somebody else? I’m 1 of 1. I’m going to embrace that.” — Rapper Prodéje

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist and investor ellee ven presents "A Week of What I Live For", a captivating rockumentary chronicling the creative journey behind the music with The Groovalution, including the 2024 album, What I Live For. The film offers an intimate look at the magic of collaboration, showcasing the dynamic process of songwriting and recording with an ensemble of celebrated musicians. Much of the documentary takes place at the legendary Larrabee Studios in North Hollywood, where ellee ven and her collaborators brought their vision to life. The journey then shifts to New York City, capturing the excitement and energy leading up to the November 2024 album release party.

"A Week of What I Live For" highlights the powerful musical partnerships resulting in an impressive four albums in just two years. ellee ven has independently amassed millions of streams across 100+ countries. “The investment I’ve made as an independent artist has always been fueled by passion," says ellee ven. “With a focus on high-intensity recording sessions and intimate performances, I am just beginning to truly capture my musical journey.“

A defining element of ellee ven’s music is the fusion of genres, blending soulful melodies with smooth hip-hop. More than half of her albums feature original rhymes by West Coast rap legend Prodéje. Known as a founding member of South Central Cartel and for his work with Tupac, Prodéje shares in the rockumentary how growing up in SOUTH CENTRAL initially gave him "tunnel vision" about what music should be. Working with The Groovalution broadened his perspective, allowing him to explore new creative spaces. "There’s only one Big Prodéje," he reflects. "So why would I try to be somebody else? I’m 1 of 1. I’m going to embrace that."

The film also spotlights producer percussionist Terry Santiel, a founding member of Rose Royce, who has worked with icons like Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake. Now collaborating with ellee ven as a producer, Santiel shares, "In this Groovalution environment, I hope people get a chance to hear what we’re doing. That’s the most important thing."

Keyboardist and producer Jeff Motley, whose credits include Destiny’s Child, Carole King and Mary J. Blige, echoes this sentiment, celebrating the creative freedom he’s found working with ellee ven. "With other artists, they want you to sound a certain way," he explains. "Here, it’s pure expression and creativity." Another key figure in The Groovalution is longtime co-writer, producer and drummer Jody Giachello, known as Fourth Dimension (4D).

Beyond music, ellee ven remains a champion of artistic independence. Owning the rights to her entire 250+ song catalog, she continues to devote her days to self-expression. She is also the creator of The Virtual Quilt (thevirtualquilt.com), a free, digital art installation designed to connect global artists in a lasting, collaborative space.

ellee ven’s music is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music.

For catalog access or media inquiries, please contact press@thegroovalution.com.

A Week of What I Live For

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.