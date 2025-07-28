Radio Lex Celebrates 10 Years of Creativity and Community

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Producer and percussionist Terry Santiel has never missed a beat—literally. As one of the founding members of of Rose Royce, he helped define the sound of classics like “Car Wash”, “Ooh Boy”, “I’m Going Down”, Wishing on a Star”, and “I Wanna Get Next to You”.

Now he’s channeling that same creative energy into fresh, boundary-pushing collaborations producing with songwriter ellee ven and The Groovalution—and they’re bringing that energy to Lexington for the Radio Lex Jubilee 10-Year Anniversary at Greyline Station on September 13th.

Together, Terry and ellee ven co-produced countless tracks across Los Angeles, Nashville, and New York, blending genres and pushing creative freedom to the forefront. And when it comes to studio essentials? Skinny Pop popcorn and the best musicians this side of the Atlantic are always a must for Terry.

With a career spanning decades of iconic collaborations—he’s recorded with artists like Justin Timberlake, Marvin Gaye, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson, and Thelma Houston. He’s performed everywhere including the Grammy’s, the Oscar’s and Saturday Night Live and with artists like Ciara, Alicia Keys, Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, The Pointer Sisters, and Timbaland.

Now, his focus is on shaping sonic experiences that are as innovative as they are inclusive—music for people who move to their own rhythm. “Without independent radio, so many greats might have been lost,” Santiel says. “Radio Lex stands for creativity and community—exactly what music should be about.”

After 10 years of amplifying Lexington’s diverse voices, Radio Lex is honoring its mission as a talent incubator that delivers content to benefit, empower, and connect. For more information about the event, visit Radio Lex.

