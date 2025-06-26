Feathers, Funk & Floral Fantasies: ellee ven’s Sky-High Groovalution

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Set against the Manhattan skyline, after the torrential rain, the clouds parted and ellee ven and The Groovalution offered an evening defined by bold aesthetics, a live performance, and elevated entertainment at Nine Orchard’s Greenhouse.

From the inspired mind of ellee ven, guests were transported into a vibrant world of feathers, florals, and funk. The venue bloomed into a tropical dreamscape thanks to Flower Psycho’s electric floral installations—bursts of vivid reds and lush greens creating an urban oasis in the sky.

As the sun dipped below the skyline, ellee ven and The Groovalution ignited the rooftop with a live performance that had the crowd dancing and—yes—Tropic’ing Like It’s Hot.

Adding to the experience were decadent passed canapés, a live sketch artist, and signature Groovalution games that brought out everyone's playful spirit—and competitive side. Guests hunted down scattered puzzle pieces, competing for cash prizes and drops from The Groovalution's latest collection.

Things got even more spirited during a rooftop limbo challenge, where guests showed off their flexibility and flair in a lively, crowd-cheering moment. The night was curated by ellee ven and team Groovalution and was the perfect storm of creativity and artistic collaboration —a full-blown funk renaissance.

