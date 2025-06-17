Tropic Like It’s Hot: ellee ven & The Groovalution Light Up the Manhattan Skyline

Adults who limbo delight in the view over the east river even in their back bends

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to get down to business and turn up the vibe as ellee ven and The Groovalution take over a Manhattan rooftop for “Tropic Like It’s Hot” — an unforgettable night of luxury, creativity, and funk-filled energy.

Hosted in the Greenhouse at Nine Orchard, guests will step into a space where bold beats meet vibrant style — all set within the artfully restored Nine Orchard, a boutique hotel known for its Neo-Renaissance architecture.

ellee ven and The Groovalution are known for unleashing kids of all ages. Their rooftop performance will fuse music, party games and skyline views for an unforgettable, elevated experience only they can deliver.

And for a touch of floral magic, the space will be brought to life by Flower Psycho, an inspired florist known for fresh, unexpected arrangements that transform any atmosphere.

This week. One night. Invitation only.

