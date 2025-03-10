Kleinschmidt’s GinaRenee Autrey Named Co-Vice Chair of National Hydropower Public Affairs Committee

GinaRenee Autrey, Director of Marketing and Communications

LEXINGTON, SC, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce that GinaRenee Autrey , Director of Marketing and Communications, has been appointed Co-Vice Chair of the National Hydropower Public Affairs Committee. This appointment recognizes her strategic communications leadership and commitment to advancing public awareness of hydropower's vital role in clean energy solutions.The National Hydropower Public Affairs Committee is a key industry group dedicated to promoting the benefits of hydropower and strengthening advocacy efforts. As Co-Vice Chair, GinaRenee will collaborate with industry leaders to enhance outreach initiatives, shape public messaging, and support policies that drive the future of sustainable water-powered energy."NHA is fortunate to have GinaRenee's expertise in communications and commitment to waterpower in our Public Affairs Committee. She consistently provides good ideas, valuable insight, and strong leadership to countless efforts in our organization and the wider industry," says Malcolm Woolf, President and CEO of the National Hydropower Association, "For example, she led the creation of NHA's and Kleinschmidt's joint report on the state of Pumped Storage Hydropower, which builds a strong case for the technology through an interactive online experience. Her work on the "Ear to the River" surveys helps our entire industry stay abreast of vital trends, opportunities, and threats to hydro. I am confident that she will excel as Vice Chair and help even more of our members communicate the vast benefits of hydro to diverse audiences in compelling ways."At Kleinschmidt, GinaRenee leads strategic marketing and communications efforts, highlighting the company's expertise in hydropower, fisheries, and water resource projects. Her ability to translate complex technical topics into engaging, impactful narratives has made her a respected voice in the industry."I am honored to take on this leadership role and help amplify the importance of hydropower in the national energy conversation," said GinaRenee Autrey, "Hydropower is an essential part of our renewable energy future, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to strengthen industry messaging and public engagement."For more information about the National Hydropower Association visit this link: National Hydropower Association - The Path to Clean Energy About Kleinschmidt:Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory, and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies that strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com.

